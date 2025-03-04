Clicker Heroes Tier List – Best Ancients Ranked (March 2025)

There are 26 Ancients in Clicker Heroes, which are special accessories that offer a variety of perks to players. You can start summoning Ancients after hiring Amenhotep. Here, we’ll provide you with a tier list of all Ancients in the game, including their main features and tips on which Ancients to prioritize first.

All Ancients Tier List in Clicker Heroes

Ranking Ancients S Atman, Kumawakamaru, Libertas, Nogardnit, Siyalatas, Bhaal, Fragsworth, Juggernaut A Argaiv, Dora, Mammon, Mimzee, Pluto B Bubos, Chronos, Dogcog, Fortuna, Revolc, Vaagur, Kleptos, Sniperino C Berserker, Energon, Morgulis, Chawedo, Hecatoncheir

S-Tier Ancients

Ancients Features

Atman · This is your go-to Ancient for increasing the odds of encountering primal bosses. These special bosses are gold mines for Hero Souls, so you’ll want to summon them as often as possible.



· Atman’s bonus adds an extra 75% chance to the base 25%, and you’re looking at potentially bumping into a primal boss every single time.



· Atman plays well with Ancients like Siyalatas and Libertas for boosting idle DPS and gold income.

Kumawakamaru · Kumawakamaru cuts down the number of monsters you need to kill in each non-boss zone. It reduces the grind by limiting the number of tough enemies you have to face in each zone.



· Once you’ve leveled Kumawakamaru enough to bring the monsters per zone down to two, you’ll have no trouble rushing through all the levels.



· This Ancient is a real time-saver for pure idle players, especially when you’re pushing for those higher zones.

Libertas · Libertas boosts gold income while you’re not actively clicking. It kicks in after 60 seconds of inactivity, starting with a 25% gold increase. Each level-up adds another 5% to that bonus.



· For idle players, Libertas is absolutely crucial. Pair it up with Mammon and Mimzee, and together they’ll supercharge your income.



· It keeps working even when you’ve closed the game. So you can log off and be back to a huge pile of gold waiting for you.

Nogardnit · Nogardnit ramps up your DPS for each Auto Clicker you’ve got sitting idle. The more Auto Clickers you’ve stockpiled, the bigger the DPS boost from Nogardnit.



· Compared to other DPS Ancients, you’ll get a massive power spike for a fraction of the Hero Soul cost, especially in the early stages.

Siyalatas · Siyalatas gives you a whopping 25% DPS boost per level when you’re not clicking. It works great with other idle Ancients like Libertas.



· In the early and mid-game stages, when Hero Souls are scarce, Siyalatas gives you that extra push through levels, as its DPS boost stacks multiplicatively with other damage increases.



· Perfect for players who want to just let the game run in the background while they do other things.

Bhaal · Each level you put into Bhaal boosts your critical click damage by 15%, resulting in some seriously impressive damage spikes, especially when you combine it with skills like Lucky Strikes or Super Clicks.



· It works well with other Ancients like Fragsworth, which buffs your overall click damage, and Juggernaut, which ramps up your combo multiplier.



· When you level Bhaal up high enough, your critical clicks can become so powerful that they’ll eventually one-shot enemies.

Fragsworth · Fragsworth favors an active playstyle, boosting your base click damage by 20% per level, working in perfect harmony with other click-focused Ancients like Bhaal and Juggernaut.



· Even hybrid players will find value in Fragsworth. During active phases, when transitioning from idle to clicking, this Ancient significantly boosts your damage output.



· At higher levels, it can elevate your clicks to the point where you’re one-shotting enemies.

Juggernaut · Juggernaut helps build your combo with every click, and as that combo climbs, so does your damage. If you have 1,000 clicks, you could be looking at a whopping 93x damage boost.



· You can build and maintain that combo without wearing out your fingers. It’s perfect for pushing through those tough zones when progress typically slows down.



· Pair it with Fragsworth to amp up your base click damage, or Bhaal to make those critical clicks truly devastating.

A-Tier Ancients

Ancients Features

Argaiv · This Ancient ramps up your gilded hero damage by 2% per level. On top of that, Argaiv’s effect scales exponentially with gilds.



· When you’re looking at gild bonuses jumping from 50% all the way up to 1000% or more per gild, Argaiv’s boost becomes increasingly more powerful.



· By consolidating your gilds onto one hero, you’re maximizing Argaiv’s impact. This strategy is particularly potent for idle builds, where you’re typically funneling all your gilds into one high-DPS hero.

Dora · Dora significantly boosts treasure chest appearances. While these chests normally show up in only 1% of non-boss zones, Dora can push that rate all the way to 100% at max level.



· Dora’s chest-boosting ability works exceptionally well with other Ancients such as Mimzee to multiply chest gold or Libertas to increase idle gold earnings.



· Active and hybrid players can also benefit from her gold-boosting prowess during their clicking sessions in the early game.

Mammon · With each level, Mammon grants a 50% increase in all gold drops. This isn’t just limited to regular enemy kills but also includes treasure chests, skill-based gold like Golden Clicks and Metal Detector, and even the bonuses from other gold-focused Ancients like Libertas.



· Mammon plays well with others, including Libertas, Mimzee, and Dora. Together they’ll help you level up heroes faster in the late game, as farming gold is crucial for pumping up your gilded heroes and other Ancients.

Mimzee · Mimzee increases the amount of gold you get from treasure chests by 50%. Pair Mimzee with Dora to make treasure chests pop up more often.



· Combine this Ancient with skills like Golden Clicks or Metal Detector in the early and mid-game, when you’re scraping together every coin to level up your heroes.



· Mimzee also plays well with other gold-focused Ancients like Mammon and Libertas. Stack their effects for massive gold gains.

Pluto · This Ancient increases the amount of gold you earn from Golden Clicks by 30%. Pair Pluto with Auto Clickers for super efficiency.



· Team it up with Mammon (boosts all gold), Mimzee (treasure chest gold), and Libertas (idle gold) during active play for best results.

B-Tier Ancients

Ancients Features

Bubos · Bubos lets you push several zones further than you normally could by cutting down boss HP. This is especially noticeable in the early and mid-game stages when bosses can be real roadblocks.



· But it only affects bosses, which you encounter every 5 zones. It doesn’t help with the regular monsters that make up most of your playtime.

Chronos · This ancient’s ability to extend boss fight durations. By lengthening boss encounters, it creates a buffer, making it an ideal choice for players who can’t constantly monitor their game progress.



· As you advance and become more powerful, the time extension becomes less impactful. At higher levels, you may find that the extra seconds provided no longer significantly influence the outcome of boss battles.

Dogcog · This Ancient slashes the price of hiring and leveling up heroes, and its effect gets stronger the more you invest in it. At its peak, Dogcog can knock off 99% of hero prices.



· It’s important to note that Dogcog only affects the cost of hiring and leveling heroes, but it doesn’t touch the price of hero upgrades.

Fortuna · Fortuna increases your chances of scoring 10x gold drops from monsters. At max level, Fortuna can pump up your average gold intake by about 1.9 times.



· The biggest issue is its randomness. You might hit a lucky streak and rake in the gold, or you might go through a dry spell – you just never know.

Revolc · Revolc increases your chances of scoring extra rubies when you click, which is great for ruby farming. But it only affects clickables!



· Like other utility Ancients, Revolc gets pricier to level up as you go. The Hero Soul cost ramps up fast, and if you’re not careful, you might find yourself pouring too many souls into Revolc.

Vaagur · This Ancient reduces skill cooldowns by 75% when maxed out. With the help of Vaagur, you’ll be able to use such skills as Powersurge, Energize, and The Dark Ritual way more often.



· But Vaagur’s cooldown reduction is pretty much useless in idle mode. Also, cooldowns are less of a big deal in the late game, where damage is more important.

Kleptos · Kleptos allows you to get bonus gold from chests, especially when you pair it with gold-boosting Ancients like Mammon and Mimzee.



· But again, it’s useless for idle players. It’s only useful if you’re actively clicking those chests.

Sniperino · Sniperino pumps an extra 2 seconds into your skill’s duration. Use it with Lucky Strike to make it last longer and get more critical hits.



· Although it’s laser-focused on boosting active skills, idle players might want to look elsewhere for their Ancient investments.

C-Tier Ancients

Ancients Features

Berserker · Chawedo’s primary function is to extend Clickstorm duration by 2 seconds per level. This Ancient is particularly valuable for players who prefer an active playstyle.



· However, idle players won’t find much use for it, as it’s geared towards active skill enhancement.



· In fact, using Clickstorm with Chawedo can delay the reactivation of idle bonuses, which only kick in after Clickstorm ends.

Energon · Energon is all about juicing up your Reload skill. Each level adds 2 seconds to its duration, which means you can reset cooldowns more often and potentially string skills together more smoothly.



· Unfortunately, the Reload skill itself isn’t exactly a powerhouse. It’s situational at best, and pumping Hero Souls into Energon might not give you much of an advantage.

Morgulis · Morgulis is an Ancient that offers a slight edge in DPS, where you get an 11% boost instead of the standard 10% from keeping your Hero Souls unspent.



· Note that the DPS gain from Morgulis is relatively small. You’re only getting an extra 1% DPS per Hero Soul compared to leaving them unspent.

Chawedo · Chawedo’s primary function is to extend Clickstorm duration by 2 seconds per level. This Ancient is particularly valuable for players who prefer an active playstyle.



· However, idle players won’t find much use for it, as it’s geared towards active skill enhancement.



· In fact, using Clickstorm with Chawedo can actually delay the reactivation of idle bonuses, which only kick in after Clickstorm ends.

Hecatoncheir · This Ancient is all about giving you an extra 2 seconds of Super Clicks duration per level. The Super Clicks skill can seriously amp up your damage output for short bursts.



· But if you’re more of an idle player, Hecatoncheir isn’t going to do much for you. It’s all about active skills, so idle builds won’t see any benefit here.

Which Ancients to Prioritize First

Before choosing Ancients, identify your playstyle, which may be one of three: Idle, Active, or Hybrid. Some Ancients can be highly efficient in either of the roles, such as Atman, which is your main source of Hero Souls regardless of the strategy you choose. But others need to be considered in the following fashion:

Playstyles Priority Idle · Atman

· Kumawakamaru

· Libertas

· Nogardnit

· Siyalatas Active · Atman

· Bhaal

· Fragsworth

· Juggernaut

· Kumawakamaru

· Pluto Hybrid · Fragsworth

· Juggernaut

· Kumawakamaru

· Pluto

That's it for our tier list of all Ancients in Clicker Heroes.

