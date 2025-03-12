There are many weapon enchantments in Arcane Lineage making them much more effective in combat. This guide will show you how to get the best enchants in Arcane Lineage, including all the recommended classes for each one with a full breakdown of benefits.

Best Starter Enchantments

Midas Enchant (Lvl. 1+)

The first weapon enchantment that you’ll be able to get in Arcane Lineage is Midas Enchant, which is available as soon as you reach level 1. This enchant has an impact mainly on your Luck stat, which is why it’s so good on any Rogue weapon, including benefits such as:

Increased drop rates;

Increased gold gain from dead enemies;

A 16.6% chance to do 15% more damage to enemies.

You can obtain Midas Enchant after speaking to the Lodyssa NPC, who can be found sitting at the table inside the building with the sliced bread sign in Caldera Town, located to the east of the spawn point. Talk to her and choose an option to sell 200 of any items, except ingredients, in exchange for the Midas Enchant.

Note that you’ll only be able to choose this option after defeating Yar’thul, the Blazing Dragon boss. This is the boss of the desert area, located inside Mount Thul. This boss has 1,200 HP, and its main weakness is Hex damage, which makes it easy to solo it by using Pristine weapons and accessories.

Be aware of its Blaze Eruption, Magma Beam, and Hellfire attacks, which can’t be dodged. Once its HP drops below 50%, it will unleash Armageddon, a powerful meteor strike. Stay away until it’s over and keep attacking it to defeat it.

Blessed Enchant (Lvl. 20+)

This is one of the best early DPS enchants in Arcane Lineage for level 20+, which fits the Paladin class very well, especially with weapons that use multi-hit attack combos. Once you imbue your weapon with the Blessed Enchant, you’ll be able to:

Steal energy from your enemies (1 pt. per 3 stacks);

Steal HP from your enemies (5% per 3 stacks);

Inflict a Sundered status effect, which prolongs cooldown times of your enemy skills.

If you want to obtain this enchantment, you must join the Church of Rapheon covenant, reach level 20+, and defeat the Seraphon boss, who drops the Raphion’s Blessing, which turns into Blessed Enchant when applying it to your weapon. To join the Church of Rapheon covenant, you must speak to the NPC at the Sky Man’s portal in the Deeproot Canopy area, located to the east of Caldera Town.

Although the progression itself is a little harsh, it gets easier as you gain more abilities. Use your active skills, such as Bless and Holy Light, granted through rank approvals, to advance in the Church of Raphion covenant. The only other thing left is to battle Seraphon, the main boss who you must defeat to unlock the Sheea Race, once you have attained level 20.

Seraphon has 4,750 HP, but she’s vulnerable to Curse damage dealt with Blightwood weapons. However, don’t rely on debuffs when fighting her, as she always heals herself each time she gets any kind of debuff. Also, at the start of the fight, she will call upon a Sheea ally with 500 HP, so deal with that one first after switching to Seraphon.

Spectral Enchant (Lvl. 20+)

If your build is focused on dealing critical damage using such powerful weapons as Greatsword, then the Spectral Enchant would be a much better option, as it ignores 50% of the enemy’s defense, including bosses. This will allow you to deal an extreme amount of damage in a single hit, quickly defeating even the strongest enemies.

This enchantment can be obtained after joining the Cult of Thanasius, which is located in the Temple of Norn. Finally, once you reach level 20 within the cult, you must defeat the Arkhaia boss, who will drop the Arkhaia Curse, which turns into Spectral Enchant when applying it to your weapon.

Arkhaia is a powerful boss with 7,000 HP who wields a sun weapon. It can be harder to take out this boss on your own, so it’s advisable to bring in a couple of allies, especially healers. Note that Arkhaia tends to cast the Banshee Wail on one of the party members if you approach him as a group. This magic puts a random ally in chains and steals their HP. Also watch out for his arms that deal a ton of damage trying to slam your entire party.

Best Midgame Enchantments

Inferno Enchant (Lvl. 25+)

Here’s one of the best weapon enchants in Arcane Lineage for burn damage, which applies burning to enemies even if they dodge the physical attack itself. It’s by far one of the best DPS weapon enchantments for physical and melee builds in the game, with the following buffs:

Inflicts burning debuff on enemies.

Grants 20% more damage if the enemy’s been inflicted with a burning status effect.

All burning attacks boost your damage by another 20%.

Inferno Enchant can be obtained once you reach level 25. Then, head over to the Volcano area and follow the left path. Go through an illusory wall at the end to take part in a parkour challenge. Once you complete this challenge, you’ll be rewarded with this enchantment.

Although the lava won’t instantly kill you, each time you fall, it will take 50% of your maximum health, so if you fall twice without healing, you’ll die. For easier healing, bring along a Bard companion. Also note that the fireballs shooting over the platforms indicate that there are falling pillars entering the parkour, so be prepared to move quickly!

Lifesong Enchant (Lvl. 30+)

This enchantment is the top choice for the Saint class to be able to heal allies when attacking enemies. Once it’s been applied to your weapon, the Lifesong Enchant will increase all outgoing and incoming healing by 20%.

For this enchantment, you must be level 30+ and pass the parkour challenge at the Deeproot Depths. Once you arrive at the Forgotten Sanctum, when the challenge is complete, you must interact with the glowing green pillar in the middle. This will initiate another challenge, where you’ll have to survive in combat while healing your allies for a total of 5,000 HP.

Note that healing yourself won’t count, so you absolutely must bring companions to this challenge. During this challenge, it’s advisable to focus only on healing your allies and self-defense while letting the rest of your party do the damage.

Best Endgame Enchantments

Cursed Enchant (Lvl. 35+)

If you play as Hexxer or Ranger, then Cursed Enchant would be the best option for any of your weapons. It applies various debuffs and boosts them with each successful attack. Here’s a complete list of its perks:

Upon hitting an enemy, there’s a 16.6% chance to apply random effects.

Provides immunity to Cess Anomalies.

The Cursed Enchant unlocks as soon as you complete the Jyphar’s quest after reaching at least level 35. You can find Jyphar in a cave to the left of Deeproot Canopy’s entrance. His quest requires you to kill 10 cursed corpses, which you can find at the Cessgrounds.

Note that you must be cursed yourself to make the kills count for this quest, so before starting to kill cursed corpses, be sure to curse yourself using Venom Shrooms. But don’t forget to heal yourself or bring Bard to heal you, as the curse will slowly decrease your health. Once you get 10 kills, go back to Jyphar to receive the Cursed Enchant as your reward.

Reaper Enchant (Lvl. 35+)

Lastly, here’s one of the more highly specialized enchants in Arcane Lineage, which will mostly benefit the Impaler class, as it allows you to regain HP when attacking. But there are a few more benefits imbued in this enchantment, such as:

Increases the damage of your attacks by 25% (scales off the target’s missing health).

Grants a chance to lifesteal from your enemies (10% of your damage).

Grants passive regeneration based on missing lives.

This enchant can be obtained from the Reaper in the Old Ruins. Your character must be at least level 35 to open the Reaper door and have max health. But most importantly, you must have the Lineage Shard on you, which can be obtained by one of the following methods:

Bought in regular mode for 3,600-4,400 gold from the Mysterious Merchant in Caldera Town.

Can be acquired from any boss as a boss drop.

From any monster with a slight probability while Cursed Skies is active.

During the Solstice of Light event as a gift.

Once you get the Lineage Shard, follow these steps to unlock the Reaper Enchant:

Continue on toward the Old Ruins after crossing into the desert from the Caldera Town trail. Once you get there, turn right and go in the direction of the Saint trainer. From there, pass behind the enormous boulder beside the trainer. Turn back toward Caldera and hug the wall near the bones until you see the red door at the end. Locate the interactable red spikes sticking out of the ground after opening the Reaper door. Talk to the spikes while holding out the Lineage Shard. Finish the dialogue to unlock the Reaper Enchant.

That's all you need to know on how to get the best enchants in Arcane Lineage.

