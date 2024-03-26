How to Find Gwyfencha and Scalecinder in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you’ve found the Elven Village of Sacred Arbor and helped them out, or are on the True Ending path, you’ll be given the pesky task of finding some cinders called Gwyfencha, which sets you off on a journey to find Scalecinder. Let’s go over the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Ailing Arborheart quest that demands multiple journeys between the two countries. We’ll also go over the alternative method to evacuate Sacred Arbor.

How to Start Ailing Arborheart Quest

There are two methods to start the Ailing Arborheart quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’ve helped Glyndwr get a bow in Vernworth and went to the rescue of Doireann, you will unlock the quest when you speak to Dorean. Alternatively, you will be required (sort of) to complete the quest to evacuate Sacred Arbor during the true ending. The Arborheart tree is dying, and the elves need a material called Gwyfencha to heal it.

Find the Word for Gwyfencha

Your first task is to find the common language word for Gwyfencha. The easy method to complete this task is to hire a Pawn with the Woodland Whisperer skill, and they will tell you that Gwyfencha is called Scalecinder, and you can find it from forges run by Dwarven blacksmiths.

Alternatively, you can find a Dwarf in the wilderness and ask them about this word and what it means. You can find one if you take the alternative path to cross the Checkpoint Border.

Dwarf in Bakttahl

You can find a Dwarven Blacksmith in Bakbattahl on the right side of the entrance to the city. Enter from the main gate and keep going to the right. You can find Brokkr’s Smithy via the armory icon. However, Sara will now ask you to go find a special Elven delicacy in exchange for the Scalecinder. We hope you’ve put down a Port Crystal at Sacred Arbor because we have to go all the way back.

How to Get Scalecinder

Return to Sacred Arbor and speak to Doireann. She’ll cook up the meal and give you a Ferrystone for your final trip back to Bakbataal. Keep her close to your party and use the Ferrystone to ensure everyone gets there together. Don’t let her stray too far off, as she’ll teleport back to her village. Make your way to the Forgery and speak to Sara. She’ll lead you to a nearby cave and lure away the Dwarven Blacksmith.

Now you just have to head inside the cave and search for the Green Scalecinder piles lying around. You’ll have a limited amount of time so be sure to find all six Scalecinders, otherwise it might not be enough. With the Scalecinder collected, Doireann will be satisfied, and she will head back to Sacred Arbor.

Where to Plant Arborheart in Seafloor Shrine

During the True Ending, you must heal the Arborheart back to health to ensure that the Arborist agrees to evacuate the village. They’ll ask you to plant the Arborheart Sappling in the Seafloor Shrine to see if it takes root. This can be annoying as there’s no clear marker. Just walk up to the middle and search for the ‘Examine’ prompt to plant the Arborheart.

Now, you just have to return to Sacred Arbor and report the success. A lot of fast traveling, but hopefully you can easily collect tons of Ferrystones at this point.

Alternative Method to Evacuate Sacred Arbor

If you’re just gunning for the true ending, rather than going through the entire Ailing Arborheart quest, you can simply speak to the Arborist and pester him into submission. You need someone in your Party who understands elvish, and you also need to call over Glyndwyr and Doireann. Pester him for three days in a row while resting to quickly pass the day and he’ll eventually cave in to your demands and agree to evacuate the Elves.

That’s all you need to know on how to find Gwyfencha/Scalecinder in the Ailing Arborheart quest and the alternative method of evacuating Sacred Arbor. Next up, you should also learn how to find Rodge and how to unlock the Trickster vocation.

