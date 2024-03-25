How to Open Border Town Gate in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you’re done with all of the main Dragon’s Dogma 2 story quests in Vernworth, you’ll have to make your way to the neighboring country of Baakbathaal to proceed with the main story. Making your way across the border is an expedition of its own, and you’ll need to pass an ID check at the border town gate. Let’s go over how to open the border town gate in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Open Border Town Gate

Captain Brant provides you with a Border Entry Permit to open the gate after you complete the quest, Feast of Deception. However, it’s only valid for Beastren folk, and the guard will deny you entry if you walk up to him as a human. Those of you who made Beastren characters will have no trouble here. However, the human characters will require an item called the Beastren Mask.

Luckily, the item is readily available nearby as long as you have a bit of money to spare. Make your way to Ibrahim’s Pawn Shop in the Border Town and browse his wares.

You’ll see an item called the Beastren Mask available for 8,700 G. You can purchase this and equip it as your headpiece to pass as a real Beastren. The mask will be enough to fool the border gate’s guard when you show your documentation.

Once you reach Baakbathaal, you can actually get a residency permit through Ser Menella. With the residence permit in hand, you no longer need to wear the Beastren mask every time you cross the border.

Alternative Method

If, for some reason, you don’t like the option of a simple purchase with a funny mask or don’t have a Border Entry Permit, you can opt for the alternative method. There’s a secret passageway that leads around the border checkpoint’s massive gate. You need to head North from the Border Town, jump down into the river bed, and follow it upstream.

It will lead you through the Thunderclap Cave and eventually bring you to Shutram Falls. Once you’ve followed the path, you’ll emerge on the other side in Battahl. However, note that there are powerful enemies, such as the Chimera roaming this path.

Once you’re done, you can look around the border town for the Myrddin’s quest or complete the Jadeite Orb quests. Furthermore, make sure to find Rodge and learn how to defeat the Golems in the desert.

