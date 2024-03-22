Category:
How to Enter Myrddin’s Home in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Are you ready to wield the strongest of Magicks?
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:00 am
Dragon's Dogma Myrrman sorcery maister arisen in front of blue rift stone
Getting your hands on Maister Skills can be a tough task in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, these skills are powerful enough to warrant the effort and sometimes completely change up the play style possible with that vocation. Let’s go over how to get started on the Maister Skill quest for the Sorcerer Vocation by speaking to Myrddin in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where Is Myrddin (Sorcerer Maister)?

You can find Myrddin in the Border Town that is located to the East of Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s a long distance from Vernworth, luckily, there’s an Oxcart route that will take you straight to your destination. Myrddin is located in a Manor on the top left of the town, and you can find it marked on your map as well. Head into the town and go up on the left side till you reach the highest Manor.

How to Enter Myrddin’s Home in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Making it to Myrddin’s Manor isn’t enough. He’s an eccentric fellow who looks down on the rabble and if you show up unprepared, he will shun you away for your lack of manners and decorum. Luckily, getting inside his home isn’t too difficult of a task. As was the case in some previous quests such as the Masquerade in Vernworth, you’re going to have to equip the Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breeches.

Return to Myrddin’s Home with both of those items equipped and he’ll give you another look before letting you inside. If you don’t have the Courtly Set, we have a guide on where to find it. Once you’re inside Myrddin’s Manor, you can speak to him about learning his most powerful Spell, and he’ll give you a quest to find five tomes to bring him. This quest might seem lengthy and convoluted, but there’s an easy way to complete it.

Once you’ve completed it, you can learn the most powerful Sorcerer Maister skill Myrddin has to offer. Of course, this is useless unless you’ve unlocked the Sorcerer Class.

That’s all you need to know about Myrddin and how you can get inside his home in the Border Town. While you’re in the Border Town, learn about the Jadeite Orb quests and the best items to make forgeries of.

