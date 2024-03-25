Dragon’s Dogma 2 has tons of secret vocations for you to try out and explore. Each vocation comes with its own unique playstyles, weapons, and skills. Some of these are hidden behind obscure quests and locations. Today we’ll go over how to unlock the Trickster Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Trickster Vocation?

The Trickster Vocation is an advanced Vocation that’s exclusive to the Arisen and uses a Censer as its weapon of choice. The smoke from the Censer is used to perform a variety of magical tricks. The Trickster’s play style is more support-oriented than other vocations. You’ll be using your smoke to create illusions, buff party members, deploy obstacles, and make enemies attack one another. The Trickster is a support unit that wreaks havoc on the battlefield with illusions.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

It can be a bit difficult to master, and you’ll need a team of pawns that specialize in frontlining and dealing tons of damage. We suggest a Party composition with a Warrior, Mage, and Sorcerer, that you can support with your Trickster’s various abilities. Remember, that the Trickster doesn’t deal much damage on its own, so you’re going to need reliable pawns! Learn how to get Rift Crystals quickly.

How to Unlock Trickster in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can unlock the Trickster by speaking to the phantom, Luz, at the Reverant Shrine located in Baakbathaal. However, Luz will not appear at the Reverant Shrine until you’ve made some progress in the story and reached the quest, Flickering Shadows. Check out our breakdown of the main story quests, to see how long this takes.

Image via Capcom via Twinfinite

Once you’re at the Reverant Shrine, speak to Luz and exhaust her dialogue options. This will automatically unlock the Trickster Vocation for you. Now, you just need to head back to a Vocation guild and unlock the Trickster for 200 DP.

That’s all you need to know about the Trickster Vocation and how to unlock it. Next up, learn how to find the Empress’s Assassin and how to buy a house in Baktaal.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more