Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Should You Buy The Home In Battahl?

If you’ve made your way across the harsh deserts of Baakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and finally reached the city of Battahl, you might be looking for a place to rest. Unfortunately, the first Inn here charges a ridiculous sum of Gold. However, did you know you can buy a permanent home in Battahl? But should you buy the home In Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

How to Purchase a Home in Battahl

There are actually two homes available for purchase in the city of Battahl. The first one costs you 30,000 G, which sounds like a lot until you learn that the second one will cost you 300,000 G.

To purchase the first house, you just need to wander the streets of Battahl and head towards the left side on the path that leads to the Flamebearer Palace. A woman will approach you and ask you to purchase the home, no questions asked, for 30000 G. This is possible, as long as you have a residence permit.

To purchase the second home, you need to talk to a worried woman at the entrance of the Flamebearer Palace, who wants you to purchase the house so that some shady figures don’t settle there. However, this second home costs 300,000 G.

Should You Buy the Home in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Besides the convenience of having your own place to stay, the home in Battahl doesn’t add way too much to your quality of life. There is no decoration for it and you can’t unlock new features. You only get the option to sleep in your own bed or to use the nearby chest to organize all your items. Sometimes, NPCs will drop items into your mailbox in front of the door.

For a cost breakdown, there are two other Inns in Battahl. One charges 9999 G, while the other charges a modest 2000 G. Purchasing the house is equivalent to 15 nights at the cheaper Inn. While 30000 G might seem like a very hefty sum when you first reach Battahl, it will have a lot more value in the long term. Plus, it’s nice to have your very own place and feel like you belong there.

That’s all you need to know about purchasing homes in Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While you’re there, you should learn how to get the Empowered Godsbane Blade, and how to open the locked doors in the Seafloor Shrine.

