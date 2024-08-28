It doesn’t take much time to realize that Black Myth: Wukong is a challenging game. With so many items, skills, spirits, and equipment to choose from, it’s impossible to tell what’s the best. However, if you’re looking to obliterate bosses and smash your way through the game, follow along as this guide covers everything you need to acquire to make the best build for one shots in Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth: Wukong Best One Shot Build

This build revolves around a secret spell called Spellbinder. We’ll be focusing on high mana, high crit, high damage, and mobility. It’s a powerful one-shot build that can trivialize almost all the bosses in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to Get the Spell Binder Spell

To start with this build, you need to obtain the Spell Binder spell. This hidden spell is located in the Forest of Felicity in the Valley of Ecstasy. You will encounter it later in Chapter 3, where you must complete the Treasure Hunter quest and defeat the boss. Upon defeating this boss, the Spell Binder spell is automatically added to your collection.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The spell’s power lies in its ability to silence your character—meaning it consumes all Mana and stamina, and you can’t use any other spells while it’s active. This might sound like a drawback, but the spell compensates by providing substantial buffs, such as increased damage and critical hit chance. These buffs remain active until you die or rest, making Spell Binder a core component of this overpowered build.

Best Spell Binder Upgrades

Once you have the Spell Binder spell, the next step is to upgrade it to unlock its full potential. Navigate to the Reignite the Sparks tab at a shrine and focus on maxing out the Spell Binder skill tree. Although many of the upgrades may seem minor, the last two—Smart Move and All or Nothing—are critical.

All or Nothing : This upgrade increases your critical hit chance significantly, making each attack more likely to land a critical hit.

: This upgrade increases your critical hit chance significantly, making each attack more likely to land a critical hit. Smart Move: This upgrade provides a permanent damage boost when Spellbinder is active. The increase in damage scales with your maximum Mana, so the more Mana you have, the higher your damage output will be.

With these upgrades, Spell Binder’s buffs are both powerful and long-lasting, giving you a huge stat boost in combat.

Best Skill Upgrades for the Build

Given that Spell Binder prevents the use of any other spells, you don’t need to invest in other spell trees. Instead, allocate your points as follows:

Crit Chance and Crit Damage: Max out Wrathful Escalation for critical chance and Wrathful Might for critical damage. Critical hits will be a primary source of damage, so these stats are essential. Attack Damage: Focus on increasing your base attack damage through Surging Momentum. Mana Increase: The most crucial stat to maximize is your Mana. Use Spiritual Awakening to increase your maximum Mana, as this directly boosts the damage you get from Spell Binder.

While stamina is helpful, it’s not as crucial for this build. If you have extra points, consider investing in the stamina tree, but prioritize survival and critical damage stats first. If you need to farm a bunch of points quickly, check out our XP farm guide.

Best Combat Stance

When it comes to combat stances, the Smash stance is the best choice for this build. While Pillar and Thrust stances have their merits, the Smash stance offers unique advantages that align perfectly with the Spell Binder build.

Mobility : Smash stance allows you to charge a heavy attack while sprinting, unlike Pillar or Thrust stances, which require you to stand still. This mobility is invaluable for maintaining momentum and delivering high-damage attacks.

: Smash stance allows you to charge a heavy attack while sprinting, unlike Pillar or Thrust stances, which require you to stand still. This mobility is invaluable for maintaining momentum and delivering high-damage attacks. High Damage Output: Smash stance is tailored for heavy, powerful strikes. Combined with the critical hit bonuses from Spell Binder, you’ll be able to deal ridiculous amounts of damage quickly.

Focus on upgrading the following abilities within the Smash stance tree: Force Unbound, Resolute Counterflow, Winding Wind, Skyfall Strike, Invigoration, Ironbound Resolve 2, Smashing Force, Instinct 2, Versatility 3, Quick Hand 4, and Secondary Damage 2. Avoid the lower-tier upgrades, as they are less impactful for this build.

Best Spirits

Here are the recommended Spirits to complement the best Black Myth: Wukong build:

Gore Eye Daoist

This Spirit primarily serves to increase your Mana pool, which is vital for the Spell Binder spell. Gore Eye Daoist provides a flat increase of +15 maximum Mana. Since the damage from Spell Binder scales with your total Mana, having Gore Eye Daoist equipped directly contributes to higher damage output. The active ability provides you with an attack buff within a certain area which is also incredibly useful in stacking even more damage.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Tiger’s Acolyte

Tiger’s Acolyte is another excellent Spirit for this build due to its critical damage enhancement. At max level upgrade, this Spirit provides a +10% crit damage bonus while equipped. Since crit damage is a crucial part of maximizing your overall damage potential, especially with the increased crit chance from Spell Binder, Tiger’s Acolyte is invaluable. Although its active ability isn’t the primary focus, it can provide additional utility in combat, helping you maintain high damage output under various conditions.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Use this spirit locations guide to help you locate and get all the spirits you want.

Best Gear

To maximize the benefits of the Smash stance and the Spell Binder spell, equip the Pilgrim set. This armor set not only enhances your combat abilities but also complements the mobility and damage bonuses from the Smash stance.

Pilgrim Set : The Pilgrim set can be crafted early on and upgraded to a mythical level at the Tiger Blacksmith. It provides bonuses that allow you to sip healing potions while running and increase your attack while sprinting. This set synergizes perfectly with the Smash stance, as you can maintain a high level of mobility and damage output simultaneously.

: The Pilgrim set can be crafted early on and upgraded to a mythical level at the Tiger Blacksmith. It provides bonuses that allow you to sip healing potions while running and increase your attack while sprinting. This set synergizes perfectly with the Smash stance, as you can maintain a high level of mobility and damage output simultaneously. Wukong Armor: For additional bonuses, equip the Golden Feng Tail Crown from the official Wukong set obtained in Chapter 6. This piece boosts your Mana, which increases your damage output with Spellbinder.

Best Weapons, Vessels, and Relics

Main Weapon: The Jingubang Staff is the ideal weapon for this build. Obtained in Chapter 6, it offers the highest damage potential and synergizes well with the Wukong armor set. If you don’t have the Jingubang Staff yet, the Bishui Beast Staff from Chapter 5 is a suitable alternative, offering a higher crit rate at the cost of lower base damage. Just try to get a staff with a high Crit Rate. Vessels: Equip the Weaver’s Needle, found in the Purple Cloud Mountain secret area in Chapter 4. This vessel increases your crit rate and crit damage, essential for maximizing your damage output. Follow this guide if you need help finding it. Relics: For relics, prioritize those that enhance crit damage and survivability: Keen Insight: Provides a 10% crit damage bonus.

Provides a 10% crit damage bonus. All Ears, Lingering Aroma, Nimble Body, Refreshing Taste: These relics provide various benefits, such as increased attack speed, reduced cooldowns, and enhanced healing.

Best Curios

Curios are critical for boosting your maximum Mana and crit chance:

Thunderflame Seals: Equip three of these for a total of +90 maximum Mana. These are rare drops from Thunder Mages or Fire Mages, so farming them in Rakshasa Palace in Thunder Valley is recommended. Beast Buddha, White Seashell, Green Eye Cat Beads: These items increase your crit damage and crit chance, providing consistent damage bonuses during combat.

How to Use the One-Shot Build

To maximize the benefits of this build, follow this sequence during gameplay:

Equip Maximum Mana Gear: Start by equipping all your gear that increases Mana, such as the Pilgrim set and the Golden Feng Tail Crown. This will boost your Mana pool to its maximum. Activate Spell Binder: Use Spell Binder when your Mana is full to activate the damage and crit buffs. These buffs will stay active until you die or rest. Swap Gear for Damage: After activating Spell Binder, swap out your Mana gear for crit and damage-focused gear, like the Beast Buddha and White Seashell. Buff and Attack: Utilize Drinks like the Loong Balm Drink to boost your attack temporarily. Engage enemies using the Smash stance, charging heavy attacks while sprinting to maintain high damage output and mobility.

With the Spell Binder spell, Smash stance, and the right gear, you can create the best one-shot build in Black Myth: Wukong. For more tips and strategies, check out our other guides such as the list of all quests and how to find all 4 Loong bosses.

