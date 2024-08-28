Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Black Myth Wukong Ashen Slumber Transformation
Screenshot via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Best XP Farm Locations in Black Myth: Wukong

Reach the peak of Sun Wukong's potential early with these XP farm methods.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Aug 28, 2024 06:05 am

Black Myth: Wukong can have some truly unforgiving difficulty spikes where you will feel incredibly under-leveled unless you’ve been tackling all of the available content. Times like these are when you want to use XP farming methods to make sure your build is up to the challenge. Or perhaps you just want the power fantasy of playing Sun Wukong. Regardless of your reasons, here are the best XP farm locations in Black Myth: Wukong.

Recommended Videos

Best XP Farm Location

If you want the objectively best XP Farming spot in Black Myth: Wukong, look no further than the Pool of Shattered Jade in Chapter 4. Getting here can be a bit tricky. Just make your way to the Upper Hollow Shrine, enter the ladder path connecting the small pillar on your right, take two lefts, and jump down to the platform below. Follow the path until you reach a forest area and find a fire pit with the Pool of Shattered Jade Shrine right behind it.

black myth wukong xp farm pool of shattered jade
Screenshot via Twinfinite

This location is important for two reasons. The first is that it lets you fight the Venom Daoist secret boss that unlocks the Chapter 4 secret area. The second is that killing the Cocoons here nets you a ton of XP and Will in mere seconds. In fact, you can grind out around 20,000 XP and Will within 10 minutes easily. To maximize your clear speed here are a few tips:

  • Use the Ashen Slumber Transformation to blow up all of the Cocoons, rest at the Shrine, and repeat. You can get this transformation after visiting the Prison cell near the bottom of the Pagoda realm after defeating Captain Lotus Vision.
  • Use the Gore-Eyed Daoist for an attack buff to ensure you don’t miss any targets.
  • Get the Celestial Registry Curio from the Purple Mountain secret area in Chapter 4 to get a slight boost to your gains.

We suggest getting the Ashen Slumber Transformation and the Gore-Eyed Daoist Spirit to make this XP farm a lot more efficient.

black myth wukong xp farm best
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 1 Best XP Farm

The best XP farm location in Chapter 1 is the Snake Trail Shrine. Run up the bridge to take out the first snake enemy and then clear out the Skeletons in the next area. You can also deal with the snakes up ahead in the next area but resetting here is more efficient. Just rinse and repeat this process if you feel that you’re under-leveled for Chapter 1, and it should get you strong enough to clear it. Be sure to explore all the Chapter 1 secrets while you’re at it.

black myth wukong chapter 1 snake trail xp farm
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 2 Best XP Farm

Chapter 2 has a better XP farm than Chapter 1 because you can also farm Mind Cores during this clear. There are two primary locations, one with a longer clear and a shorter clear which is less rewarding. The longer clear requires you to loop around the Rockrest Flat Shrine and take out the enemies in front of you and behind you in the cavern. The Shield enemies all drop Mind Cores, which are essential for Celestial Pill upgrades at Xu Dog. The second location is the area near the Windrest Hamlet Shrine.

black myth wukong chapter 2 xp farm location
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 3 Best XP Farm

Chapter 3 has one of the most annoying areas in the game with the Pagoda Realm. However, the Lantern enemies here reward you with a ton of XP despite being easy to beat; just don’t let them disappear! Alternatively, if you’re feeling brave then the Thunderclap Temple monks will also reward you with a lot of XP. These guys are tough but they’re also blind and react to your movements instead. If you can figure out their pattern then they’re easy pickings that reward you with a lot of XP and Will.

Black Myth Wukong Pagoda realm xp farm location
Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know about the best XP farm locations and methods in Black Myth: Wukong. Remember, you can always reset your Sparks as well. For more guides, check out all the quests in Black Myth: Wukong and all Chapter 3 secrets.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.