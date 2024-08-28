Black Myth: Wukong can have some truly unforgiving difficulty spikes where you will feel incredibly under-leveled unless you’ve been tackling all of the available content. Times like these are when you want to use XP farming methods to make sure your build is up to the challenge. Or perhaps you just want the power fantasy of playing Sun Wukong. Regardless of your reasons, here are the best XP farm locations in Black Myth: Wukong.

Best XP Farm Location

If you want the objectively best XP Farming spot in Black Myth: Wukong, look no further than the Pool of Shattered Jade in Chapter 4. Getting here can be a bit tricky. Just make your way to the Upper Hollow Shrine, enter the ladder path connecting the small pillar on your right, take two lefts, and jump down to the platform below. Follow the path until you reach a forest area and find a fire pit with the Pool of Shattered Jade Shrine right behind it.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

This location is important for two reasons. The first is that it lets you fight the Venom Daoist secret boss that unlocks the Chapter 4 secret area. The second is that killing the Cocoons here nets you a ton of XP and Will in mere seconds. In fact, you can grind out around 20,000 XP and Will within 10 minutes easily. To maximize your clear speed here are a few tips:

Use the Ashen Slumber Transformation to blow up all of the Cocoons, rest at the Shrine, and repeat. You can get this transformation after visiting the Prison cell near the bottom of the Pagoda realm after defeating Captain Lotus Vision.

Use the Gore-Eyed Daoist for an attack buff to ensure you don’t miss any targets.

Get the Celestial Registry Curio from the Purple Mountain secret area in Chapter 4 to get a slight boost to your gains.

We suggest getting the Ashen Slumber Transformation and the Gore-Eyed Daoist Spirit to make this XP farm a lot more efficient.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 1 Best XP Farm

The best XP farm location in Chapter 1 is the Snake Trail Shrine. Run up the bridge to take out the first snake enemy and then clear out the Skeletons in the next area. You can also deal with the snakes up ahead in the next area but resetting here is more efficient. Just rinse and repeat this process if you feel that you’re under-leveled for Chapter 1, and it should get you strong enough to clear it. Be sure to explore all the Chapter 1 secrets while you’re at it.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 2 Best XP Farm

Chapter 2 has a better XP farm than Chapter 1 because you can also farm Mind Cores during this clear. There are two primary locations, one with a longer clear and a shorter clear which is less rewarding. The longer clear requires you to loop around the Rockrest Flat Shrine and take out the enemies in front of you and behind you in the cavern. The Shield enemies all drop Mind Cores, which are essential for Celestial Pill upgrades at Xu Dog. The second location is the area near the Windrest Hamlet Shrine.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chapter 3 Best XP Farm

Chapter 3 has one of the most annoying areas in the game with the Pagoda Realm. However, the Lantern enemies here reward you with a ton of XP despite being easy to beat; just don’t let them disappear! Alternatively, if you’re feeling brave then the Thunderclap Temple monks will also reward you with a lot of XP. These guys are tough but they’re also blind and react to your movements instead. If you can figure out their pattern then they’re easy pickings that reward you with a lot of XP and Will.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know about the best XP farm locations and methods in Black Myth: Wukong. Remember, you can always reset your Sparks as well. For more guides, check out all the quests in Black Myth: Wukong and all Chapter 3 secrets.

