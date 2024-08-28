Image Credit: Bethesda
Destined One in Black Myth Wukong
Image Source: Game Science via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

All Weapons in Black Myth Wukong & How to Get Them

The Destined One needs all the power he can get!
Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
|

Published: Aug 28, 2024 05:52 am

Fighting through hordes of yaoguais and against fearsome deities in Black Myth Wukong requires the best gear and weapons you can find. If you’re looking to upgrade your staff, here’s our handy guide to all weapons in Black Myth Wukong and how to get them.

All Weapons in Black Myth Wukong & How to Obtain Them

Weapon crafting menu in Black Myth Wukong
Image Source: Game Science via Twinfinite

There are a total of 21 staff weapons that you can obtain throughout each chapter of Black Myth Wukong. While some naturally unlock with story progression, others require a bit more intuition by completing certain sidequests and tackling special boss enemies. Some you can also only obtain via a New Game Plus playthrough.

Also, be aware that many weapons in the game fall under a specific upgrade tree in the Craft menu. So if you don’t have the base weapon required to make a particular upgraded version of it, the option won’t be available.

Below we’ve listed each weapon currently available in-game, how and where to get them, their beneficial stats, and what materials are required to craft them, if applicable.

WeaponHow to ObtainCrafting Materials Required
(if applicable)		Beneficial Stat(s)
Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban StaffNew Game Plus ONLY
Must first have Chitin Staff unlocked and crafted.		Sky-Piercing Horn x4
Gold Tree Core x 4
Kun Steel x 2
Will x 45,000		120 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +25%
Upon a successful hit with charged Heavy Attack
each Focus Point cost slightly recovers Health, attacking enemies nearby with spines shooting from the staff.
Bishui Beast StaffDefeat the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast in the secret area of Chapter 5 and
obtain the Bishu Beast Bit.		Bishui Beast Bit x1
Gold Tree Core x 4
Refined Iron Sand x8
Will x 30,000		105 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +10%
Bronze Cloud StaffIncluded with purchase of
Black Myth Wukong – Deluxe Edition
*Unlock at the nearest Keeper’s Shrine		N/A36 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +2%
Chitin StaffDefeat the Second Sister in Chapter 4 and obtain the Venomous Hair item.Venomous Hair x1
Refined Iron Sand x4
Yaoguai Core x8
Will x 20,000		80 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +8%
Upon a successful hit with charged Heavy Attack, each Focus Point cost slightly recovers Health.
Chu-Bai SpearComplete the Pagoda Realm Prisoner’s questline in Chapter 3.Chubai Spearhead x1
Refined Iron Sand x4
Yaoguai Core x8
Will x 21,000		75 Attack
Integrate spear techniques into Light Attack Combo and increase the Damage dealt by Thrust Stance moves.
Cloud-Patterned Stone StaffDefeat the Shigandang secret boss in Yellow Wind Ridge in Chapter 2.Heart of Stone x 1
Yaoguai Core x 4
Stone Spirit x 8
Will x 8,100		60 Attack
Defense +30
Moderately increases the damage executed by charged smash-heavy attacks
Dark Iron StaffNew Game Plus ONLY
Defeat secret boss in Chapter 5
Upgrade to the Staff of Blazing Karma		Bull King’s Iron Horn x 1
Kun Steel x 2
4 x Gold Tree Core
Will x 45,000		110 Attack
Chill Resistance +5, Burn Resistance +5
Considerably increases Attack based on Defense.
Golden Loong StaffDefeat Cyan Loong on Turtle Island in Chapter 3 after obtaining Loong Scales in Chapter 2.
Upgrade to Loongwreathe Staff.		Mountain-Shaking Claw x 1
Sea-Supporting Tendon x 1
Kun Steel x 2
Will x 45,000		108 Attack
JingubangSomersault Cloud required!
Found at the Water Curtain Cave, which is north of the Mantis-Catching Swamp keeper’s shrine.		N/A135 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +6%
The gauge of the 4th Focus Point no longer depletes over time.
Heaven’s Equal – 3 Piece Set Bonus: For a short duration after casting a Spell, moderately increases Critical Hit Chance.
5 Piece Set Bonus: Upon Critical Hit, slightly reduces Cooldown for all Spells.
Kang-Jin StaffDefeat Kang-Jin Star boss in Chapter 3; part of story progression.Starlit Cloud-Bidden Antler x1
Refined Iron Sand x4
Yaoguai Core x8
Will x 21,000		70 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +6%
Punishing Downpour executes Thunder Damage to the enemy instead of area Damage.
Loongwreathe StaffDefeat either Red Loong in Black Wind Mountain
or Black Loong in Yellow Wind Ridge and
obtain the Loong Scale key item.		Thundertail x 1
Thunderbone x 1
Refined Iron Sand x 4
Will x 21,000		70 Attack
Moderately increases the damage dealt by all Pillar Stance moves
Rat Sage StaffDefeat the final boss of Chapter 2; part of story progression.Samadhi Wind Agate x1
Refined Iron Sand x4
Yaoguai Core x8
Will x 21,000		66 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +7%
The fourth move of the light attack combo and mobile staff spin can stir up a whirlwind of sands, increasing attack range and Damage.
Spider Celestial StaffDefeat the Violet Spider boss.
Upgrade to the Chitin Staff.		Spider Leg x1
Gold Tree Core x4
Refined Iron Sand x8
Will x 30,000		85 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +12%
Upon a successful hit with a charged Heavy Attack, each Focus Point cost slightly recovers Health; in Poisoned State, hits inflict the enemy with Poison Bane.
Spikeshaft StaffDefeat the final boss of Chapter 3; part of story progression.Cosmo Radiance x1
Gold Tree Core x4
Refined Iron Sand x8
Will x 30,000		80 Attack
Continuously gains Focus for a brief moment after Seeing Through the enemy.
Staff of Blazing KarmaDestroy all Elemental Carts in Chapter 5.
Upgrade to the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff.		Sky-Piercing Horns x 4
Gold Tree Cores x 4
Steals x 2
Will x 45,000		100 Attack
Defense +40, Burn Resistance +10
Charged Heavy Attacks in Smash Stance that cost over 3 Focus Points inflict a bursting lava effect on the ground.
Stormflash Loong StaffNew Game Plus ONLY
Upgrade to Kang-Jin Staff.
Loong Pearl x9
Gold Tree Core x4
Kun Steal x2
Will x 45,000		140 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +9%
Draws Thunder while charging, and inflicts Thunder Damage with every staff attack when in Shocked State.
Tri-Point Double-Edged SpearDefeat the final boss in the final chapter of the game. Go to the Main Menu and select ‘Continue the Journey’. While at the
Great Pagoda in Chapter 3, locate a staircase that takes you to a secret area in Mount Mei. Defeat several enemies there to unlock the weapon.		N/A135 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +6%
Integrate spear techniques into Light Attack Combo and increase the Damage dealt by Thrust Stance moves. Upon performing Forceful Thrust shoots swords from the staff to attack.
Twin Serpents StaffDefeat the White-Robed Noble boss in Chapter 1; part of story progression.Jade Fang x 1
Stone Spirit x 8
Will x 2,700		40 Attack
Moderately increase the Damage of Light Attack Combo finishers. The effect is massively enhanced when fighting in water.
Visionary Centipede StaffDefeat the Centipede boss at the end of Chapter 4; part of story progression.Golden Glowing Eye x 1
Gold Tree Core x 4
Refined Iron Sand x 8
Will x 30,000		90 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +10%
Upon a successful hit with a charged Heavy Attack, each Focus Point cost slightly recovers Health; if the enemy is in Poisoned State, massively enhances the recovery.
Willow Wood StaffThe first weapon you start with in the game.N/A30 Attack
Wind Bear StaffDefeat the Bear Guai final boss of Chapter 1; part of story progression.Flame Ebongold x 1
Yaoguai Core x4
Stone Spirit x8
Will x 8,100		50 Attack
Critical Hit Chance +4%
Considerably increases the Critical Hit Chance of the Unveiling Strike of Cloud Step.

Be sure to check out all of our latest guides for Black Myth Wukong here at Twinfinite, such as all Purple Talisman Seal locations, all Horse Guai locations, and all four Captain locations.

