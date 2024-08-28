All Weapons in Black Myth Wukong & How to Get Them

Fighting through hordes of yaoguais and against fearsome deities in Black Myth Wukong requires the best gear and weapons you can find. If you’re looking to upgrade your staff, here’s our handy guide to all weapons in Black Myth Wukong and how to get them.

All Weapons in Black Myth Wukong & How to Obtain Them

Image Source: Game Science via Twinfinite

There are a total of 21 staff weapons that you can obtain throughout each chapter of Black Myth Wukong. While some naturally unlock with story progression, others require a bit more intuition by completing certain sidequests and tackling special boss enemies. Some you can also only obtain via a New Game Plus playthrough.

Also, be aware that many weapons in the game fall under a specific upgrade tree in the Craft menu. So if you don’t have the base weapon required to make a particular upgraded version of it, the option won’t be available.

Below we’ve listed each weapon currently available in-game, how and where to get them, their beneficial stats, and what materials are required to craft them, if applicable.

Weapon How to Obtain Crafting Materials Required

(if applicable) Beneficial Stat(s) Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff New Game Plus ONLY

Must first have Chitin Staff unlocked and crafted. Sky-Piercing Horn x4

Gold Tree Core x 4

Kun Steel x 2

Will x 45,000 120 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +25%

Upon a successful hit with charged Heavy Attack

each Focus Point cost slightly recovers Health, attacking enemies nearby with spines shooting from the staff. Bishui Beast Staff Defeat the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast in the secret area of Chapter 5 and

obtain the Bishu Beast Bit. Bishui Beast Bit x1

Gold Tree Core x 4

Refined Iron Sand x8

Will x 30,000 105 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +10% Bronze Cloud Staff Included with purchase of

Black Myth Wukong – Deluxe Edition

*Unlock at the nearest Keeper’s Shrine N/A 36 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +2% Chitin Staff Defeat the Second Sister in Chapter 4 and obtain the Venomous Hair item. Venomous Hair x1

Refined Iron Sand x4

Yaoguai Core x8

Will x 20,000 80 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +8%

Upon a successful hit with charged Heavy Attack, each Focus Point cost slightly recovers Health. Chu-Bai Spear Complete the Pagoda Realm Prisoner’s questline in Chapter 3. Chubai Spearhead x1

Refined Iron Sand x4

Yaoguai Core x8

Will x 21,000 75 Attack

Integrate spear techniques into Light Attack Combo and increase the Damage dealt by Thrust Stance moves. Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff Defeat the Shigandang secret boss in Yellow Wind Ridge in Chapter 2. Heart of Stone x 1

Yaoguai Core x 4

Stone Spirit x 8

Will x 8,100 60 Attack

Defense +30

Moderately increases the damage executed by charged smash-heavy attacks Dark Iron Staff New Game Plus ONLY

Defeat secret boss in Chapter 5

Upgrade to the Staff of Blazing Karma Bull King’s Iron Horn x 1

Kun Steel x 2

4 x Gold Tree Core

Will x 45,000 110 Attack

Chill Resistance +5, Burn Resistance +5

Considerably increases Attack based on Defense. Golden Loong Staff Defeat Cyan Loong on Turtle Island in Chapter 3 after obtaining Loong Scales in Chapter 2.

Upgrade to Loongwreathe Staff. Mountain-Shaking Claw x 1

Sea-Supporting Tendon x 1

Kun Steel x 2

Will x 45,000 108 Attack Jingubang Somersault Cloud required!

Found at the Water Curtain Cave, which is north of the Mantis-Catching Swamp keeper’s shrine. N/A 135 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +6%

The gauge of the 4th Focus Point no longer depletes over time.

Heaven’s Equal – 3 Piece Set Bonus: For a short duration after casting a Spell, moderately increases Critical Hit Chance.

5 Piece Set Bonus: Upon Critical Hit, slightly reduces Cooldown for all Spells. Kang-Jin Staff Defeat Kang-Jin Star boss in Chapter 3; part of story progression. Starlit Cloud-Bidden Antler x1

Refined Iron Sand x4

Yaoguai Core x8

Will x 21,000 70 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +6%

Punishing Downpour executes Thunder Damage to the enemy instead of area Damage. Loongwreathe Staff Defeat either Red Loong in Black Wind Mountain

or Black Loong in Yellow Wind Ridge and

obtain the Loong Scale key item. Thundertail x 1

Thunderbone x 1

Refined Iron Sand x 4

Will x 21,000 70 Attack

Moderately increases the damage dealt by all Pillar Stance moves Rat Sage Staff Defeat the final boss of Chapter 2; part of story progression. Samadhi Wind Agate x1

Refined Iron Sand x4

Yaoguai Core x8

Will x 21,000 66 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +7%

The fourth move of the light attack combo and mobile staff spin can stir up a whirlwind of sands, increasing attack range and Damage. Spider Celestial Staff Defeat the Violet Spider boss.

Upgrade to the Chitin Staff. Spider Leg x1

Gold Tree Core x4

Refined Iron Sand x8

Will x 30,000 85 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +12%

Upon a successful hit with a charged Heavy Attack, each Focus Point cost slightly recovers Health; in Poisoned State, hits inflict the enemy with Poison Bane. Spikeshaft Staff Defeat the final boss of Chapter 3; part of story progression. Cosmo Radiance x1

Gold Tree Core x4

Refined Iron Sand x8

Will x 30,000 80 Attack

Continuously gains Focus for a brief moment after Seeing Through the enemy. Staff of Blazing Karma Destroy all Elemental Carts in Chapter 5.

Upgrade to the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff. Sky-Piercing Horns x 4

Gold Tree Cores x 4

Steals x 2

Will x 45,000 100 Attack

Defense +40, Burn Resistance +10

Charged Heavy Attacks in Smash Stance that cost over 3 Focus Points inflict a bursting lava effect on the ground. Stormflash Loong Staff New Game Plus ONLY

Upgrade to Kang-Jin Staff.

Loong Pearl x9

Gold Tree Core x4

Kun Steal x2

Will x 45,000 140 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +9%

Draws Thunder while charging, and inflicts Thunder Damage with every staff attack when in Shocked State. Tri-Point Double-Edged Spear Defeat the final boss in the final chapter of the game. Go to the Main Menu and select ‘Continue the Journey’. While at the

Great Pagoda in Chapter 3, locate a staircase that takes you to a secret area in Mount Mei. Defeat several enemies there to unlock the weapon. N/A 135 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +6%

Integrate spear techniques into Light Attack Combo and increase the Damage dealt by Thrust Stance moves. Upon performing Forceful Thrust shoots swords from the staff to attack. Twin Serpents Staff Defeat the White-Robed Noble boss in Chapter 1; part of story progression. Jade Fang x 1

Stone Spirit x 8

Will x 2,700 40 Attack

Moderately increase the Damage of Light Attack Combo finishers. The effect is massively enhanced when fighting in water. Visionary Centipede Staff Defeat the Centipede boss at the end of Chapter 4; part of story progression. Golden Glowing Eye x 1

Gold Tree Core x 4

Refined Iron Sand x 8

Will x 30,000 90 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +10%

Upon a successful hit with a charged Heavy Attack, each Focus Point cost slightly recovers Health; if the enemy is in Poisoned State, massively enhances the recovery. Willow Wood Staff The first weapon you start with in the game. N/A 30 Attack Wind Bear Staff Defeat the Bear Guai final boss of Chapter 1; part of story progression. Flame Ebongold x 1

Yaoguai Core x4

Stone Spirit x8

Will x 8,100 50 Attack

Critical Hit Chance +4%

Considerably increases the Critical Hit Chance of the Unveiling Strike of Cloud Step.

Be sure to check out all of our latest guides for Black Myth Wukong here at Twinfinite, such as all Purple Talisman Seal locations, all Horse Guai locations, and all four Captain locations.

