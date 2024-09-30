Swim League Codes [Release] (September 2024)

Updated: September 30, 2024 We found codes!

Want to get a new OP trainer or skin? Well, you’ll need to grind for those, or you can get them for free by using the Swim League codes we collected. We also included instructions on how to claim them further down, as finding the redemption menu can be tricky. So, scroll down, and let’s get you those boosts!

All Active Swim League Codes

5KLikes : 2 Power Potions (New)

: 2 Power Potions 2KLIKES : 2 Power Potions (New)

: 2 Power Potions 100Likes : 2 Power Potions (New)

: 2 Power Potions Release: 1,000 Cash (New)

Expired Swim League Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Swim League

Open Swim League on Roblox. Click on Settings on the top right. Type your code into the input field at the bottom. Press OK to redeem the code and get the free bonuses.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

The most common reason for non-working codes in the Swim League Roblox experience is spelling errors. That’s because codes are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters and numbers. To avoid such errors, copy and paste the codes into the input field instead of typing them out.

Now, if you’re sure that spelling wasn’t the issue, it could be that the code you used was already redeemed on your account. If that’s the case, you’ll get a custom error message saying, “The redemption code has been redeemed, the redemption failed.”

How to Get More Swim League Codes

The best places to look for more codes are the game’s Roblox page, the Swim Race Champion Roblox group, and the SL Discord server. Do note that there is no complete list of any of those. So, be prepared to scroll though a bunch of irrelevant messages and posts to find something useful.

And that is about all we can tell you regarding Swim League codes for now. If you found this post helpful and wan’t to see more, be sure to visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite. It contains codes for all the most engaging titles right now, such as My Anime Life, Lost Souls, and Mount RNG.

