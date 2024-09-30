Swim League Codes [Release] (September 2024)

Updated: September 30, 2024
We found codes!
Want to get a new OP trainer or skin? Well, you’ll need to grind for those, or you can get them for free by using the Swim League codes we collected. We also included instructions on how to claim them further down, as finding the redemption menu can be tricky. So, scroll down, and let’s get you those boosts!
All Active Swim League Codes
- 5KLikes: 2 Power Potions (New)
- 2KLIKES: 2 Power Potions (New)
- 100Likes: 2 Power Potions (New)
- Release: 1,000 Cash (New)
Expired Swim League Codes
- There are no expired codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in Swim League
- Open Swim League on Roblox.
- Click on Settings on the top right.
- Type your code into the input field at the bottom.
- Press OK to redeem the code and get the free bonuses.
Why Is My Code Not Working?
The most common reason for non-working codes in the Swim League Roblox experience is spelling errors. That’s because codes are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters and numbers. To avoid such errors, copy and paste the codes into the input field instead of typing them out.
Now, if you’re sure that spelling wasn’t the issue, it could be that the code you used was already redeemed on your account. If that’s the case, you’ll get a custom error message saying, “The redemption code has been redeemed, the redemption failed.”
How to Get More Swim League Codes
The best places to look for more codes are the game’s Roblox page, the Swim Race Champion Roblox group, and the SL Discord server. Do note that there is no complete list of any of those. So, be prepared to scroll though a bunch of irrelevant messages and posts to find something useful.
Published: Sep 30, 2024 04:55 pm