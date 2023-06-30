Humanitarian Operation Mission Guide DMZ Warzone

Image Source: Activision

The Humanitarian Operation Story Mission is a Tier 1 Crown Faction storyline that requires you to help the citizens of Vondel. To complete it, players must search for hidden areas on the map, which can be challenging to locate due to the area’s high enemy AI spawn rate. So, if you need some help with this objective, we’ll show you how to complete the Humanitarian Operation mission in DMZ Warzone 2.

How to Complete Humanitarian Operation in DMZ

Players can fulfill the Humanitarian Operation DMZ mission by dead-dropping the following items in Vondel:

2 Weapons

2 Lethals

1 Killstreak

Fortunately, Vondel features several dead drops around the map, so you may be able to target a destination at the mission’s starting point. But, if you are a beginner to DMZ, you can join a squad beforehand to make the experience more accessible.

If you aren’t sure where to find the dead drops, you can go to these areas:

University

Zoo

Museum

Fire Dept.

Out of all the destinations, the Museum is one of the best routes for the Humanitarian Operation mission, given that the dead drop isn’t as out of the open as the others. You can search for it in the parking garage at the H6 coordinates.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Or, you can travel to the Fire Dept. on the left side of the Vondel map, near a Buy Station at the B5 coordinates.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

With the dead drop locations out of the way, you’ll need to start placing the mission’s items inside the dumpster. Weapons and Lethals will be easy to find, as AI enemies will drop them after they are eliminated. Therefore, you can stock up your inventory with these materials to satisfy the first few objectives.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The last task for the Killstreak can be challenging to complete since you’ll need a hefty amount of cash to unlock it. For example, the UAV Killstreak costs $12,000, which can be found in the Sell section of a Buy Station. You can quickly earn money by drilling safes, completing contracts, or picking them up from standard looting. Players can also place cash from previous Exfils in their Wallet before starting the mission.

After you finish dead-dropping the items, you can choose to Exfil to survive the round. You’ll then be rewarded with the No Time For Last Words Calling Card, +10,000 XP, and Reputation points.

Now that you know how to complete the Humanitarian Operation, you can move on to the next objective by learning how to find Hydrogen Peroxide for the Crown’s Urgent missions. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more DMZ content.

