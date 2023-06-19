Where To Find Hydrogen Peroxide in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Locating, securing and exfil-ing with random items is part of the DMZ player experience. From comic books to computer scraps to valuable documents, nothing is off limits in Warzone’s extraction mode. Here’s where to find Hydrogen Peroxide in Warzone’s DMZ mode.

Hydrogen Peroxide Locations in Warzone DMZ

Finding and extracting three bottles of Hydrogen Peroxide, Acetone or Cephalexin has become a common goal for Warzone DMZ players in Season 4. It unlocks Urgent Missions for the Crown Faction, enabling further progression on the new Reputation feature.

As a rule of thumb, the best place to find Hydrogen Peroxide in Warzone DMZ is at a hospital or medical center.

All Hospital Locations on Al Mazrah

As a result, your best Exclusion Zone to find Hydrogen Peroxide on is Al Mazrah, which boasts six different hospitals. These are spread across the map, so whichever spawn your DMZ match grants you, it shouldn’t be all that difficult to get to a hospital in tact.

We’ve circled them all on the map below, with a hospital or medical center located at each of the following:

South Al Mazrah City, just north of Mawizeh Marshlands

West of Rohan Oil, just by the POI’s Gas Station

Southwest of Sawah Village, towards the sea

South Sa’id City, near the river

East of Al Sharim Pass, on the west side of the road

East of Ahkdar Village and northeast of Al Mazrah Airport

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

If you’re scouring hospitals in Al Mazrah, your best bet is to head for Al Sharim Pass, which has three hospitals in fairly close proximity.

Hospitals and medical centers are fairly easy to identify by virtue of their white and blue exteriors. They’re typically signposted and larger buildings. See below for the south Al Mazrah City example, where we found Hydrogen Peroxide:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Hydrogen Peroxide in a Hospital

Once you’ve located a medical center, simply enter and get to searching. We had to be pretty thorough with our looting to locate Hydrogen Peroxide, which is not a guaranteed spawn at a hospital.

Specifically, you’re looking for a small plastic bottle. It’s slightly shorter and chunkier than Purified Water, as well as darker in color. We found ours on shelves, hospital beds and benches scattered throughout the medical centers. See the image below for an idea of exactly what you’re searching for:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

After finding a bottle of Hydrogen Peroxide, simply store it in your backpack and move onto your next objective or location.

Other Exclusion Zones

As previously mentioned, your best bet is Al Mazrah because of the number of medical centers on the map. It is possible to find Hydrogen Peroxide on Vondel and Ashika Island too.

You’ll want to head to comparable locations and loot all medical boxes you find. These are on the walls as ‘Supply Cabinets’ or ‘First Aid Kits’. These can hold Hydrogen Peroxide but most frequently contain Stims or other low-value medical equipment.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There is only one guaranteed spawn for Hydrogen Peroxide in Warzone DMZ. Unfortunately, it’s Building 21. This is notoriously difficult to access and there’s only limited spawns of each item so if someone beats you there you’re out of luck.

Head to Building 21’s third floor, where the medical facilities are. Work your way through the boxes on the bed and benches and you should find them. As previously mentioned, that’s easier said than done when it comes to DMZ’s Building 21 location.

That’s everything to know about finding, securing and extracting Hydrogen Peroxide in Warzone DMZ. For everything else on Warzone’s extraction mode, check out the related content below.

