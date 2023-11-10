How to Fix Error Code 14515 in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3’s error code 14515 is a common issue previously shown in MW2. So, if you are experiencing this problem, here’s what you can do to help remedy the issue.

Modern Warfare 3 Error Code 14515 Solution

Error code 14515 is a server-related issue that can occur when the CoD systems have been overloaded. Given that MW3 is still in its early stages, there may be too many players trying to join, ultimately triggering the problem. To fix the issue, you can try one of the following methods:

Check the Modern Warfare 3 servers

Restart the game

Update your MW3 file

Ensure that your internet connection is stable

Wait until Activision resolves the issue

The first thing you can do is to check if the servers are working properly on the Call of Duty server. If there seems to be a recent spike in reports, then you may want to wait until everything cools down. Users can also explore the CoD Updates Twitter page to see if there have been any updates on the issue.

Other than this method, you can see if there’s anything you can do on your end by installing any of the latest updates. However, keep in mind that Modern Warfare 3 has been known to have a significantly large update size requirement, so you may need to make some room for your storage.

You likely won’t have to uninstall your game to fix the error code 14515 to save yourself the headache of re-downloading it again. But when all else fails, it’s best to wait it out, especially if the servers are overloaded due to MW3’s recent launch.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you with the error code 14515 in Modern Warfare 3. For more assistance, be sure to check out our how to fix FOV bugs guides or explore any of the relevant links below.