Call of Duty

How to Fix Error Code 14515 in Modern Warfare 3

Eliminate the error threat.

Modern Warfare 3 Artwork
Image Source: Activision

Modern Warfare 3’s error code 14515 is a common issue previously shown in MW2. So, if you are experiencing this problem, here’s what you can do to help remedy the issue.

Modern Warfare 3 Error Code 14515 Solution

Error code 14515 is a server-related issue that can occur when the CoD systems have been overloaded. Given that MW3 is still in its early stages, there may be too many players trying to join, ultimately triggering the problem. To fix the issue, you can try one of the following methods:

  • Check the Modern Warfare 3 servers
  • Restart the game
  • Update your MW3 file
  • Ensure that your internet connection is stable
  • Wait until Activision resolves the issue

The first thing you can do is to check if the servers are working properly on the Call of Duty server. If there seems to be a recent spike in reports, then you may want to wait until everything cools down. Users can also explore the CoD Updates Twitter page to see if there have been any updates on the issue.

Other than this method, you can see if there’s anything you can do on your end by installing any of the latest updates. However, keep in mind that Modern Warfare 3 has been known to have a significantly large update size requirement, so you may need to make some room for your storage.

You likely won’t have to uninstall your game to fix the error code 14515 to save yourself the headache of re-downloading it again. But when all else fails, it’s best to wait it out, especially if the servers are overloaded due to MW3’s recent launch.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you with the error code 14515 in Modern Warfare 3. For more assistance, be sure to check out our how to fix FOV bugs guides or explore any of the relevant links below.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments