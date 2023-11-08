Why Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Update 1.032 So Big?

The Call of Duty updates have gotten more extensive over the years, with the systematics of the modern era and constant patches.

In more recent news, you may have noticed that Modern Warfare 3 Update 1.032 features a substantial size of around 100 GB, and we’re here to explain the reasoning behind it.

The reason why Call of Duty Version 1.032 showcases a large file size is due to Activision’s preparation for Modern Warfare 3’s Day 1. This will include Zombies, Multiplayer, and an overall revamp of the COD HQ. We also must consider MW2 and Warzone updates, given that players can use the Carry Forward mechanic to keep their past equipment.

Image Source: Activision & Sony via Twinfinite

The Call of Duty Twitter previously warned users about this tremendous size, surpassing the files from past installments. Aside from Multiplayer and Zombies, the team mentions the dimensions of slightly larger map sizes, which is another reason why the Modern Warfare 3 November update required that much space.

#MW3 is almost here. In preparation, we would like to provide an update on file sizes which are larger than last year 👇



This is due to the increased amount of content available Day 1, including open world Zombies, support for item carry forward from #MW2, as well as map files… — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 2, 2023

The Call of Duty Updates page has indicated that the MW3 file will automatically upload across all platforms, so it’s recommended to check if you have enough storage ahead of its launch. You’ll also need to download any system software updates for proper installation.

PC users can get a faster download speed by installing the Call of Duty file directly from Steam or Battle.net apps. Additionally, physical disc purchasers must ensure that the Call of Duty Day One update has been implemented. You may encounter some known issues through this process, as noted by Activision, but the team continues to work on the problem areas that have come up with the CoD HQ development.

Hopefully, you’ll have enough room for the Call of Duty Update 1.032, and we’ll just have to cross our fingers for a smaller patch once it finally releases. If you want to prepare more for the upcoming game, be sure to check out our guide on the best Modern Warfare 3 controller settings or explore any of the relevant links below.