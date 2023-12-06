How to Complete Bad Signal in MW3 Zombies

Those who courageously completed MWZ’s three acts can tune into Season 1’s latest undead adventure with the Bad Signal Story Mission. It’s a challenging feat to tackle, so we’re here to help you with this endeavor by showing a few tips and tricks.

How to Start Bad Signal in MW3 Zombies

You can start the Bad Signal Story Mission in MW3 Zombies by going to the designated Exfil site with the star symbol. However, if you have not completed the previous Act Missions, the icon will not appear on the map until you’ve achieved them.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

I highly recommend preparing beforehand since you will go against multiple special or elite zombie types. Even more so, zombie hordes can be overwhelming, so you should definitely Pack-a-Punch your weapon to at least Tier 2 or Tier 3 if you want a much easier time. Operators should also have a good amount of perks, including Jugger-Nog, Speed Cola, Quick Revive, and Stamin-Up

Schematics can shorten the amount of time, which can be equipped in the MW3 Zombies menu. Once you feel prepared enough, you can start making your way to the Exfil to locate a portal. You must vote to teleport to the Dark Aether Rift, but you can do it solo by confirming it on your Tac-Map.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

How to Investigate the Anomaly in Bad Signal MW3 Zombies

After entering the Dark Aether Rift in MW3 Zombies, you must break four seals (marked with star icons) around the area. This works the same as some Contracts like Outlast, where you’ll need to activate and guard the seal within its radius for a certain amount of time. What makes this objective difficult is the fact that high-level enemies, including the Disciples, Manglers, and Mimics, will try to take you down in an instant.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

That’s why I highly suggest getting a Tier 3 Pack-a-Punch weapon to eliminate these bosses quickly. What worked for me was my all-time favorite, the PDSW 528 (featuring a staggering 400 rounds) and the Tonfa. It may be surprising to hear a melee weapon being a standout in MW3 Zombies, yet it’s actually an excellent tool that can bring down foes instantly. The Tonfa also makes it easier to move around, which you’ll need to do quite a lot to dodge those quick attacks.

But if the goings get tough, don’t be afraid to step out of the radius to clear out the zombie hordes. You can also utilize your Field Upgrades, like the Energy Mine, to help you survive longer.

Unfortunately, breaking the seals isn’t the only thing you need to worry about since there’s an unexpected fight just before you Exfil.

How to Defeat Gorm’gant in Bad Signal MW3 Zombies

Similar to Act 3’s Defeat Zakhaev Story Mission, you must defeat the Alaskan Bull Worm Gorm’gant, a giant worm-like beast. I, unfortunately, met my demise while here, but hopefully, you can learn from my mistakes.

The best way to kill Gorm’gant is to shoot its illuminated weak spots like you’ve probably done in the previous mission. It would be best if you also were on the lookout for its damaging attack orbs, which can be shot down to avoid losing health.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Operators should be mindful of its launching technique, where it sends you into the air and tries to eat you (resulting in an instant death.) Do your best to avoid these strikes, as well as its beam attack, and parachute in another direction to steer clear of its mouth.

Last but not least, the Bad Signal boss will go underground to unleash a not-so-sneaky attack. Again, try to avoid this, and you should be able to get a clear shot. Once this is all over, the door to Exfil should be available to you, providing you with some new valuables.

That covers everything you need to know about the Bad Signal MW3 Zombies mission.