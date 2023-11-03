Does Modern Warfare 3’s Campaign Have Ray-Tracing? Answered

Modern Warfare 3 offers a Campaign mode where players can watch the next story arc of this bloody war. Although the game looks amazing in trailers, some fans may wonder if it features a Ray Tracing setting.

Is There Ray Tracing in COD Modern Warfare 3’s Campaign?

Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 3’s Campaign mode does not feature any Ray Tracing setting. When I played the early access version of the Campaign mode, I explored all available settings in the Options menu. Sadly, I couldn’t find any mention of Ray Tracing in the Graphics section.

Although this may disappoint some players, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, considering that Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign also does not offer Ray Tracing. Of course, it is still possible that the developer will add this highly-demanded feature sometime in the future.

The most likely reason behind the lack of Ray Tracing mode is that the developer does not want to hinder the game’s performance. However, this argument does not hold much weight since you cannot play the Campaign mode in multiplayer. Unlike in co-op mode, losing a few frames to gain better graphics is not a bad exchange, especially when you want to immerse yourself in the story.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Although you cannot turn on the Ray Tracing mode in Campaign, you can still adjust various settings in the Graphics section. Here is the full list:

On-Demand Texture Streaming

World Motion Blur

Weapon Motion Blur

Film Grain

Depth of Field

FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas Strength

Field of View

First Person Camera Movement

Third Person Camera Movement

Inverted Flash Bang

Brightness

