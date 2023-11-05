Modern Warfare 3’s campaign is available now for the world to play. Among new and returning characters, we are excited to discover the fate of one of Call of Duty’s best villains. Here we answer: does Makarov die in Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

Spoiler warning: We, of course, dive into the obvious question, but some things tied to Makarov’s health may also be spoilers. You’ve been warned!

Does Makarov Die in Modern Warfare 3 Campaign? Answered

The answer is simply: no. Makarov doesn’t die in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, nor does he get arrested, injured, or harmed in any way.

Modern Warfare 3 fans will have undoubtedly played through the early access campaign, but those who forewent the story may be interested to know the fate of Makarov. I wish I could say he had a definitive fate. Instead, all I have to offer after playing through the campaign is that he doesn’t die. Makarov receives no conclusion whatsoever.

At the beginning of the narrative, Makarov is released from prison to commit atrocious terrorist activities across the world. Price, Soap, and the boys chase him around the globe, trying to uncover his plans and stop them from causing a world war. By the end, he… is still committing atrocious terrorist activities across the world. Breaking down the ending sadly offers little closure, highlights the poor narrative of Modern Warfare 3, and may hint at a possible sequel.

Many loose ends need tying up by the end of Modern Warfare 3’s campaign. Despite certain characters’ fates in MW2, the prequel, they seemingly have little impact on the MW3 narrative. Leaving fans wondering about Soap’s fate, what’s next, and whether they will ever learn what happened to Makarov.

That’s all the information we have on Does Makarov Die in Modern Warfare 3 Campaign. Check out our related guides, news, and updates on everything Call of Duty below.