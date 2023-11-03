Does Soap Die in Modern Warfare 3 Campaign? Answered

Ghost, Soap, Price, and Gaz return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Campaign mode, and they must face numerous dangers as they attempt to stop Makarov. If you are curious about whether Soap dies in this game, you can read this handy guide to find out the answer.

COD Modern Warfare 3 Soap Death

Unfortunately, John “Soap” MacTavish gets killed at the end of Modern Warfare 3 Campaign mode. During the Countdown main mission, the team infiltrates a London rail tunnel in order to stop Makarov’s terrible plan to detonate bombs and kill civilians. Players will control Price as they rescue several hostages and shoot down numerous Konni troops.

When the team finds the bombs and attempts to defuse them, Makarov manages to perform a sneak attack on Price and Soap. The two soldiers get shot, but Soap fights back, which forces Makarov to shoot him in the head. The group doesn’t have a chance to mourn, and they must continue their mission.

During the ending scenes, Laswell writes a confidential report about the mission, and she marks John “Soap” MacTavish as KIA. Afterward, you can see the three men standing on the edge of a cliff to hold a small funeral for their fallen friend.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Soap’s body has been cremated, and you can see Ghost pulling out a large Urn from a bag. The three men say their parting words as they hold the Urn together. When they’re done saying their goodbyes, Ghost opens the Urn and pours out the content, letting the wind carry Soap’s ashes away.

Besides Soap, another character who doesn’t make it is General Shepherd. Price seems to have learned his lesson with Makarov and isn’t interested in letting a hidden danger remain. The captain visits the general at night and shoots him straight in the head.

That’s all you need to know about Soap’s death in Modern Warfare 3. Before leaving the website, I suggest checking out related articles below this post, such as our guide on how to unlock all MW3 operators.