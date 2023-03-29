Yes, The Last of Us Part 1’s PC Port Is Broken for Everyone

Image Source: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part 1’s recent launch is off to a rough start, as numerous players have reported performance issues with its wonky PC port. From stuttering camera movements to frequent crashes, there are plenty of errors to go around, giving more reason as to why it was delayed in the first place.

You can clearly see the repercussions of this buggy PC port from the “Mostly Negative” reviews on Steam, differing from Naughty Dog’s counterpart, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which mostly had positive feedback. While exploring the review page for the Last of Us Part 1 on Steam, many have noted low FPS rates and horrendous optimization performances, making the game almost unbearable to play.

Reddit user IndependenceKey4332 also recommends not getting the game for the PC, where they indicate out-of-sync cinematics and long loading times.

Even those with “high-end” PCs have encountered multiple problems with this latest version, despite having both the minimum and recommended specs. It’s also intriguing to note that no review codes were sent out prior to its launch, indicating that Sony may have known about its issues beforehand and possibly rushed to get it out during the peak of HBO’s The Last of Us.

It seems the last of us part 1 was rushed to PC because of the HBO show:



– People who bought it are pissed

– No review codes were given out, right now 0 reviews for PC

– No communication from Naughty dog hinting this would be broken at launch



Be careful if you got it!

😳😩😭😱 pic.twitter.com/nzQUWezpVc — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) March 28, 2023

Naughty Dog has finally commented on the PC port concern, stating that they are “investigating multiple issues” and releasing patches to resolve the errors and bugs.

The Last of Us Part I PC players: we've heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you've reported.



We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 28, 2023

The developers are looking into a few troubled areas with the PC port, such as a memory leak, slow shader load times, and instability problems. You can view all the recent known issues by checking out Naughty Dog’s feedback page to get an overview of all the bugs and errors.

Fortunately, the company has recently launched a hotfix to improve the Last of Us Part 1’s performance and stability, along with other adjustments. With time, players can expect more bug fixes as the developers run diagnostics on the game, which will hopefully get it back on track shortly.

