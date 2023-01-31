Is Naughty Dog Developing Uncharted 5? Answered

Image Source: Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube Channel

The ‘Live From PS5’ ad features a ton of famous characters from the Sony universe, from Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy to God of War’s Kratos. However, there has been some speculation about one particular moment in the video, hinting at the possible fifth installment of the Uncharted series. That said, many fans wonder: is Naughty Dog developing Uncharted 5? Here’s everything you need to know about this latest news.

Will Naughty Dog Develop Uncharted 5?

Given that Neil Drukmann (the company’s co-president) has confirmed that they are moving on from the series, Naughty Dog will likely not be developing Uncharted 5. In an interview with Buzzfeed, he discussed the famous series and stated, “we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done,” solidifying that another developer may take the reigns.

So, if Naughty Dog is not working on the next game, the question remains: who will work on Uncharted 5? There are certainly other studios that can take on the mantle, like the story-driven BluePoint Games or Bend Studio, the company behind Uncharted: The Golden Abyss.

Alternatively, fans could see another developer that may not be as well-known with a fresh take on the beloved franchise. Nonetheless, it should be noted that this latest news hasn’t been officially confirmed to be the fifth installment, so we’ll need to await more information for the time being.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Naughty Dog is developing Uncharted 5. While you are here, you can check out the relevant links below, including our review of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

