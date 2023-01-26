Neil Druckmann Confirms Naughty Dog Has Moved On from Uncharted

Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube channel

The treasure-hunting adventures of Nathan Drake and the rest of the beloved crew have officially come to a close, as the Naughty Dog’s co-president, Neil Druckmann, confirmed that the company has moved on from this popular franchise.

During an interview with Buzzfeed, Druckmann discusses the series’ successful history, especially with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which is one of Naughty Dog’s bestselling games due to its enriching storyline, stunning graphics, and dynamic gameplay. Yet, all good things must come to an end; where Neil states, “Uncharted was insanely successful… and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on.”

This latest reveal may shock some since there have been rumors about an Uncharted 5 around the community. After the release of the fourth installment, many dedicated fans believe that Nathan and Elena’s daughter, Cassie, should continue on her parent’s legacy. Or, a sequel to the spin-off series, The Lost Legacy, with Chloe Frazer, Nadine Ross, and Samuel Drake. Unfortunately, these ideas have ultimately been scrapped with this announcement.

Despite Uncharted’s ending, the franchise lives on with the release of the movie adaptation, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. But, of course, we also can’t forget about the Legacy of Thieves Collection, a beautiful remaster of the fourth installment and the spin-off.

With this in mind, there could still be room for the hidden gem, Golden Abyss, to make its way onto consoles because it was only available for the PlayStation Vita. Still, even though Naughty Dog has moved on from the franchise, fans can continue to carry on with Uncharted’s thrilling adventures through the games and look forward to more content now that The Last of Us TV series is taking off.

