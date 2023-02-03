The Last of Us Part I PC Slightly Delayed to Make Sure It “Lives Up to Standards”

Naughty Dog has just revealed that it will be delaying The Last of Us Part I PC port to ensure that it is up to the high standards that it has set and that fans expect from the series. The news came by way of a tweet earlier today, which fully detailed the slight delay and the reasoning.

When Does The Last of Us Part I Come Out on PC

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

While it was originally set to hit PC on March 3, 2023, The Last of Us Part I PC has been pushed back until March 28, 2023. According to the team, these few weeks will allow them to polish up certain parts of the game to avoid any bugs or errors upon release.

Over the past few years, PC releases have become more prominent for PlayStation-exclusive titles, and it seems that Sony has put a heavy emphasis on releasing the best port possible for these games, as seen with titles like Death Stranding and Uncharted.

In other Last of Us news, the live-action adaptation has been taking over the internet as of late, with the recent episode about Bill and Frank being raved about as one of the best episodes of television ever made by many. Anyone interested in checking out the show can do so every Sunday at 9 PM EST via an HBO subscription.

We’ve also got plenty of great coverage for both the game and the show right down below for you as well, so be sure to check out all of those great features, news, and guides.

