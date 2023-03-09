How to Get Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

While players have by now had the opportunity to thoroughly explore the expansive island that Sons of the Forest has to offer, an update has just dropped and with it some new items to discover. Exploring can be a grueling task for those who prefer to know where they are going or what they are looking for, meaning that this update could cause some confusion or stress to such players. If you are wondering how to get the Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest as it has just joined the expansive list of in-game tools, have a read down below.

Sons of the Forest Hang Glider Location

Image Source: Sons of the Forest Wiki

To locate the Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest, all you need to do is open up your GPS map and locate the area that is marked below. This is up on the mountains in the snowy area and will be where the Hang Glider is located. Once you spot the general area on your map, head toward it.

Thankfully, the Hang Glider is relatively simple to obtain as it does not require any keycard or much effort at all. You will find it resting on the snowy ground as shown below, amongst some trees.

Once you locate it, simply approach it and press “E” to grab it for yourself. You will now be able to use it and get around more quickly than you can with the sled.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight Games

You should now know how to get the Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest so you can hop back into your save and get flying. If you are interested in checking out some related content, have a look below for similar articles, or take a peek at Twinfinite’s homepage for some other gaming guides and news.

