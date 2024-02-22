Sons of the Forest 1.0 showcases the return of raccoons, which was previously a part of its predecessor. So, if you are ready for the hunt, we’ll show you where to find raccoons.

Recommended Videos

Sons of the Forest Raccoon Locations

Raccoons are just like any other passive creature in Sons of the Forest, where you’ll find them lingering around the forest. A primary area I’ve found them in is at the top-left corner of the map, within an open field. You’ll likely discover them elsewhere, but it’s probably best to avoid the snowy area.

Image Source: Map Genie Ltd via Twinfinite

Raccoons are relatively slow in movement compared to other animals, making them much easier to hunt. I only used a spear to take one down with a few hits. Players can also use weapons suited for long-distance, like the bow and arrow, if they want a better shot.

Although raccoons are pretty slow, you must watch out for any nearby trees, as they will climb up them and run away. Plus, they will try to taunt you (in an incredibly adorable way, I might add), yet they won’t inflict any harm on you.

What to Do With Raccoons in Sons of the Forest

The most obvious thing to do with raccoons in Sons of the Forest is to use their meat for cooking. Yes, it may be hard to take down those cute critters, but everybody’s got to eat, right?

Once this is done, you’ll see a trophy icon where you can collect the raccoon’s head. You’ll then hold it in your hand, and you can click the left button on your mouse to scare someone with it. I’ve done this with Kelvin, which makes for a pretty funny interaction.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

You can also stick the head on a stick as a trophy to let everyone know that you mean business. It doesn’t have much besides these features, so I would stick to the cooking method.

That does it for our guide on where to find raccoons in Sons of the Forest. To learn more about the full release, check out our explainer on Version 1.0 for a complete breakdown.