Sons of the Forest 1.0 New Content, Explained

SOTF’s Early Access debut rocked the gaming industry with all of its hilarious Kelvin moments and bizarre cannibalistic nature. Now, the man-eating adventures will continue with its full release, and we’re here to break down the new content from Sons of the Forest 1.0.

According to a post from Endnight Games, Sons of the Forest 1.0 will come out on Feb. 22, 2024. New content will be added to increase the thrill further, as well as bug fixes and general gameplay improvements.

Here is a link to our latest trailer, showing off some of the features coming in our 1.0 release of Sons Of The Forest, coming February 22nd!https://t.co/GJxuej8biN



A file size has yet to be announced, but you should definitely ensure that you have enough ready for its official launch.

What’s New in Sons of the Forest 1.0?

As the release date approaches, you can look forward to a bunch of new content with the conclusion of the game’s Early Access.

New Creatures & Enemy Types

One of the first notable features of the Sons of the Forest 1.0 trailer is the addition of raccoons. These animals were previously introduced in an update from its predecessor, and now they have returned in the sequel’s full release. However, raccoons were extremely rare to find in The Forest, so the same could be said for the new launch.

While there may be new critters to look forward to, this also means that the cannibals have grown in numbers. The latest trailer showcases new enemy types, who look even deadlier than the creatures you’ve seen in Early Access (especially the one that walks on its hands.) We don’t know what these foes will bring to the table, but they will undoubtedly stir some trouble.

Unfortunately, our cannibalistic opponents have decked themselves with formidable armor. You can see an example of this during the trailer, where an enemy utilizes golden bone gear to protect themselves.

New Gameplay Mechanics & Items

Another feature we see is the ability to rescue someone, depicting an NPC with a flare. Given that the Sons of the Forest’s map is pretty desolate, many players are excited about this latest element to make the forest livelier.

If you’ve struggled with the Hang Gliders, Sons of the Forest 1.0 will introduce a launcher for this item so you don’t always have to find an elevated spot. As a result, you can position your character from the ground and launch into the sky immediately after.

Golf carts have also been improved with a GPS system. It will act as a mini-map on your vehicle to make traveling easier. With more improved mechanics for exploration, it’s no surprise to see new areas, specifically with caves.

Although we can only go on the trailer’s hints, Sons of the Forest 1.0 will likely feature new endings and cutscenes. The Forest fans can get a glimpse of what looks like an Artifact Ball with a lightning effect. Only a few elements were linked to this concept in the sequel, and that will soon change with Version 1.0.

That does it for our guide on what to expect from Sons of the Forest 1.0. To stay on the man-eating train, be sure to check out our piece on the game’s multiple introductions.