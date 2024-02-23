How to Get Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest

Exploring can be a grueling task for those who prefer to know where they are going or what they are looking for. So, if you are wondering how to get the Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest to improve traveling, here’s everything you need to know.

Sons of the Forest Hang Glider Location

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Map Genie

To locate the Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest, you only need to open up your GPS map and set its primary destination. There are several areas where you can potentially get it, and thankfully, Map Genie showcases a few spots to go to, regardless of your location.

To give you an idea of what to look out for, we went on a quest to the glider up in the snowy mountains. The Hang Glider is relatively simple to obtain as it requires no keycard or much effort. You’ll also see an icon for it once you are closeby.

Image Source: Sons of the Forest Wiki

Once you locate it, approach it and press “E” to grab it for yourself. You can now use it and get around more quickly than you can with the sled.

How to Get Hang Glider Launcher in Sons of the Forest

Before Version 1.0, the Hang Glider could only be used to jump off elevated areas. However, that has since changed with the new launcher, which requires a recipe.

Hang Glider Launcher Recipe Location

You can find the Hang Glider Launcher Blueprint inside a cave near the left side of the snowy mountain.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Map Genie

Based on my experience, an orangish-yellow icon appeared on the map, exhibiting an entrance to the cave. Your goal is to go to the end of the cave, which isn’t too difficult to manage due to its reasonably small space.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

Eventually, you’ll see a piece of paper on the ground by a corpse. As you may expect, this is the recipe you are looking for.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

Items Needed for Hang Glider Launcher

You can craft the launcher with the following ingredients:

4 Wire

4 Turtle Shells

14 Sticks

12 Planks

7 Logs

Once you have acquired all the goods, it’s time to place it down. Though, you must ensure to go on top of the Turtle Shells after you’ve equipped the glider. I made the unfortunate mistake of doing so and launched myself into the air, dying in the process.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

It should be smooth sailing from there, allowing you to use the mechanism wherever you are. Players can also reset the launcher by holding ‘E’ since it will be locked otherwise.

You should now know how to get the Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest so you can hop back into your save and get flying.