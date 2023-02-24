How to Get Log Sled in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is here and players are getting ready to live out their crafting dreams despite possible cannibal-related setbacks. Many of the questions coming up following the game’s release have to do with acquiring items familiar to fans of the game’s predecessor, The Forest. One item that was found to be particularly useful in the first game and has left players wondering about its existence in the sequel is the Log Sled. If you are wondering how to get a log sled in Sons of the Forest, we have written up a quick guide here with all of the details.

Is the Log Sled in Sons of the Forest? Answered

Unfortunately, Sons of the Forest does not feature the convenient Log Sled its preceding did. If you are looking to make carrying logs around easier, there is no way to craft the useful sled from the first game. Lugging materials around will be painful but profitable nonetheless. Thankfully, however, the sequel does still offer an alternative sled that will help your character get around the world more quickly.

The Sled in Sons of the Forest is useful for players wanting to get around their maps more quickly, despite the inability to use it for materials. You can easily traverse mountains and rivers, making for a smoother gameplay experience.

How to Get Sled in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight Games

The first thing you will need to do to craft a Sled is to locate a 3D Printer and have 1,000 milliliters of Pine Resin. The 3D Printer will have 850 milliliters already inside of it with more to gather nearby.

You can find these printers in various caves throughout the map, so just keep an eye out on your GPS for a green point that indicates their potential location. Once you enter the cave and come across the 3D Printer, all you need to do is tab over to the Sled on the laptop’s crafting menu and wait for it to be built. When it finishes crafting, grab your Sled and try it out.

That is all you need to know about how to get a log sled in Sons of the Forest which means that you can get back to chopping trees and running from naked cannibals. If you are interested in viewing any of our related content just have a look below or head back to the website’s main page for all things gaming.

Related Posts