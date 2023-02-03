Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

The Forest is now out and Sons of the Forest is officially in. With the sequel finally within players’ reach, many are diving straight in only to discover the new features that set it apart from its predecessor. One of the most unique elements of the recently released game is its inclusion of the 3D Printer. It is invaluable during a smooth gameplay experience, but it is also not exactly easy to locate. If you are wondering where to find the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest, read on for a quick guide.

Where to Find the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest

The first thing that you are going to need to do to find the 3D Printer is located the correct Green Circle icon on your GPS map. We have posted a picture below of where you can find one, but do keep in mind that you may find others at different Green Circle markers.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

You will know you are the one we have shown if you see two golf carts outside that are a bit overgrown. There will also be a river nearby.

After locating the Green Circle, you should see the entrance to the cave as shown below. It is within this cave that you will gain access to a 3D Printer, so simply enter. No need to worry about enemies in the one we have located as it only contains supplies.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Once you are in the cave, all you need to do is proceed forward until you reach the room with the laptops inside of it. It is within this room that you will be able to use the 3D Printer.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

The 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest does require ink, so make sure you have it on you before interacting with it. You can find ink around the room as well as random spots around the world outside (i.e. loot crates). It is relatively easy to get, so you more than likely are well-equipped with ink already.

To use the 3D Printer, you can either press the “R” key on the laptop keyboard to scroll through different printable structures or press the “E” key on your keyboard to begin printing the item shown. If your 3D Printer is low on ink, a droplet symbol will appear and you can interact with it to refill the cartridge.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

That is all you need to know about where to find the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest, so you can get to crafting some of your most-wanted items now. If you are interested in viewing related content just have a look below for similar articles or head over to the website’s main page for all things gaming.

Related Posts