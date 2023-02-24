Sons of the Forest is an Instant Success, Selling Millions in the First 24 Hours
Funds of the Forest.
Sons of the Forest, the follow-up to 2014’s spooky survival horror game from developer Endnight Games, was among the most anticipated releases for 2023, but few could have foreseen exactly how big a hit it would be.
Since its release on Steam early access on Feb. 23, Endnight has revealed the full extent of its reach; within 24 hours, it has eclipsed 2 million in sales.
For context on how big a deal this is, its predecessor surpassed five million sales by the end of 2018. Though this number will slow after the initial influx of early access adopters, it is on track to completely obliterate the trail laid down by the original Forest within the year.
Sons of the Forest has been quite the talking point here on Twinfinite, with eager fans breaking down everything from its intro sequence to how you can befriend the three-legged woman. This is a lore-rich franchise, to be sure, and as Endnight indicated in their tweet, there is a lot more in store within the coming weeks.
For everything you need to know about Sons of the Forest, we have got you covered. There are guides at the links below to help you live a little bit longer, and much like Endnight, we are also very excited for the content we have in the pipeline. Stay tuned, and stay safe out there in those deep, dark woods!
