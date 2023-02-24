Image Source: Endnight Games

Endnight Games’ much anticipated sequel to 2018’s indie sleeper hit The Forest is making waves right now and, much like its predecessor, it sees players stranded on an isolated island brimming with flesh-eating cannibals. While the isle is remote and devoid of civilisation, there are a few characters to meet on your travels. Case in point: You may be wondering how to befriend Virginia the 3-legged woman in Sons of the Forest. If so, you’re in the right place. Let’s get started.

How to Get Virginia the 3 Legged Woman as a Companion in Sons of the Forest

Compared to the first game, Virginia is a new addition in Sons of the Forest. Once you’ve played the game for several hours, Virginia will start appearing. While she’ll occasionally approach you at seemingly random times, she’s very shy and skittish and will run away the first few times that you bump into her. Don’t worry, you don’t need to chase after her, as she’ll soon return.

Crucially, if you want to befriend Virginia, you’ll need to holster your weapon by pressing G on your keyboard before you approach her. After a few times doing this, she’ll stop running away and will instead begin following you. Additionally, it’s really important that you’re not aggressive or hostile towards her, otherwise you may lose her trust altogether.

Once you’ve acquired Virginia’s trust, she’ll follow you around on your adventure in Sons of the Forest and ostensibly become a companion. You can even give her a weapon to help protect you both from enemies. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to give her any specific commands yet, though.

So, that wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to befriend Virginia the 3-legged woman in Sons of the Forest. For more, here’s how to activate peaceful mode in the game. Or alternatively, feel free to take a peek at the relevant links down below.

