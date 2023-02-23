Sons of the Forest Requirements: Minimum & Recommended PC Specs Explained

Image Source: Newnight

Sons of the Forest is a new survival horror title from the makers of The Forest, and has launched into Steam Early Access. The game is currently only available on PC, and you may be wondering how easy it can be to run it. Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest PC Minimum and Recommended Specs

Sons of the Forest takes place on a remote island in the middle of the ocean, and is filled with lush beaches and dense woodlands. Despite all of the foliage and detailed landscapes, the PC specs are rather tame for a new release. The minimum requires a GPU that is years old at this point, though it will need more RAM than the usual 8 GB for most games. Here are all the important spec details:

Minimum Specifications

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

: Intel Core I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory : 12 GB

: 12 GB Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Storage: 20 GB

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Nvidia GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage: 20 GB

Those are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Sons of the Forest. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Sons of the Forest coverage alongside other gaming news, reviews, and helpful guides.

Related Posts