All Co-Op Multiplayer Games Release Dates In 2023

Image Source: Arkane Austin

2023 looks set to be another exciting and momentous year for gaming with a plethora of major releases lined up for the months ahead. There are a number of vast, story-driven titles coming up that players can sink their teeth into but if you’re looking for a more casual experience and a good laugh with your friends then there’s plenty to look forward to in the year ahead with these promising co-op games. Here are all the co-op multiplayer games set to release in 2023.

Sons Of The Forest (Feb. 2023)

Image Source: Endnight Games

Do you like Castaway? Do you like Survival horror? Then Sons of The Forest is probably right up your street. Players will find themselves on a remote island as they search for an elusive billionaire. As they explore the island they are hunted by a tribe of cannibals who have made it their home and transformed it into a twisted nightmare.

Sons of The Forest puts survival at the heart of its gameplay as players are encouraged to store food, hunt wildlife, and craft with a range of materials. The island can be explored alone or with friends who can provide essential backup and assistance to build resources.

Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe (Feb. 24)

Image Source: Nintendo

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land was originally released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2011 but fans can now relive the adventure all over again on the Nintendo Switch. The deluxe version of the game will allow players to navigate Dream Land alone or in teams of four in some good old-fashioned couch co-op with the Joy-Con controllers. Return to Dream Land will also offer a range of multiplayer subgames including fan favorites like Samurai Kirby and an all-new Magalor’s Tome Tracker game.

Destiny 2: Lightfall (Feb. 28)

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion is a momentous occasion for long-time fans of the franchise as it marks the beginning of the end of the Light and Darkness saga which has played out over Destiny 2 and its many expansions over the years. The penultimate chapter in Destiny 2’s overarching storyline will set the stage for The Guardians’ final battle against the witness and allow players to explore a sprawling metropolis on Neptune, encounter new enemies, and swing from building to building with the new Strand mechanic.

The Day Before (March 1)

Image Source: Fntastic

The Day Before takes place in an alternate America which has been ravaged by a mysterious virus that has left behind only mutated monstrosities and deranged humans that will cross any line necessary to ensure their continued survival. Fntastic’s survival MMO doesn’t exactly have the most original premise and largely encourages players to carve their own paths. However, players can support each other through survival colonies which are dedicated to restoring society but also provide a safe place for players which allows them to trade materials.

Dead Island 2 (April 28)

Image Source: Deep Silver

Players have been waiting to get their hands on Dead Island 2 for nearly a decade and are thankful they don’t have to wait too much longer. For those hoping to bust some heads with friends, Dead Island 2 has you covered. The game offers a drop-in/drop-out co-op mode which can accommodate three players at a time to even the odds against the hordes of undead. As of yet, there’s no word if this will apply to the game’s campaign – which features multiple playable characters – but we expect we’ll know more about that closer to launch.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (May 26)

Image Source: Rocksteady

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League comes from developers Rocksteady who are best known for their critically acclaimed Batman Arkham trilogy. This game is set in the same continuity, taking place after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, and takes the series in a radically different direction. The story of the game sees Task Force X sent into the heart of Metropolis to combat an invasion force controlled by Superman villain Brainiac and brainwashed members of the Justice League. The squad is comprised of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. The game’s campaign can be enjoyed solo or with friends who can play as one of the four antiheroes.

Diablo IV (June 6)

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo IV is set to be one of the biggest games in the summer as players once again battle through legions of demons in Hell and test their skills in challenging dungeons, but you don’t have to go it alone. If you feel you need all the help you can get then Diablo IV will allow teams of four players to play through the whole campaign. Couch co-op has also been improved in the game which allows two players to play together locally with an enhanced UI that will allow menus and inventories to be managed simultaneously.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (Q1 2023)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is scheduled for release early in 2023 and is an homage to the cult classic 80s horror film of the same name. Players can take on the role of the Killer Klowns or the residents of Crescent Cove through asymmetrical multiplayer madness. The game pits three Killer Klowns with zany weaponry against seven humans who each have their own class and can sabotage the Klowns’ plans for invasion.

There’s no concrete release date yet but all signs point to a release in the first half of the year with developer Teravision Games teasing the extensive post-launch content being lined up for the game.

Redfall (Q1/2 2023)

Image Source: Arkane Austin

Redfall is a major exclusive title for Microsoft and Xbox and pits players against vampiric creatures of the night as other human enemies. Arkane Austin, the award-winning developer of the game, is hoping to treat players to a strong story-driven experience as seen in the studios’ previous games Prey and Dishonored. Redfall introduces an entirely new setting and lore for gamers to get lost, blended with a co-op multiplayer experience. The town of Redfall can be explored in squads of four which can allow teammates to swap loadouts with each other and combine their strengths to bring down the army of Vampires infecting Massachusetts.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Q1/2 2023)

Image Source: Sumo Digital

Fans of Dead by Daylight and Friday The 13th have a lot to look forward to when Texas Chainsaw Massacre debuts later this year. The asymmetrical multiplayer horror game looks to build on the formula which has made those games so successful while also honoring the legacy of the classic 1978 slasher film. Players can make up the ranks of the cannibalistic Sawyer family -including Leatherface- who each have their own skills and perks which can be used to hunt down their victims.

Opposing players will also have the chance to even the odds slightly against the Sawyer family as each victim comes with special attributes like heightened awareness and stun attacks that can be used against the family.

Minecraft Legends (Q2 2023)

Image Source: Mojang Studios

Minecraft Legends introduces a more strategic element to the franchise as players defend the Overworld from a vicious army of Nether Piglins. It’s been confirmed that Minecraft Legends will feature both competitive and co-op multiplayer game modes but for the moment details are scarce as to how they’ll factor into the final game.

Techtonica (TBD)

Image Source: Firehose Games

Techtonica encourages players to thrive together beneath the surface of a beautiful alien world. Building, crafting, and exploration are taken in an exciting new direction as players can venture across the planet to find materials to build machines and whole factories while discovering new technology. Techtonica can be enjoyed as a single-player experience or will four other players to explore the planet and keep your factories running like a well-oiled machine. The game is currently in early access on stream and is set to release later this year.

Lightyear Frontier (TBD)

Image Source: FRAME BREAK

Lightyear Frontier is a good multiplayer alternative for those seeking a more relaxing and laid-back experience. A diverse alien world is available to explore and call home with the option of teaming up with three other players to farm resources, harvest plants, and uncover the planet’s mysteries.

Crash Team Rumble (TBD)

Image Source: Activision

Crash Team Rumble was unveiled at last year’s game awards and pits the iconic heroes and villains of the series against each other in a fun and quirky arena game which is perfectly in line with the loopy tone of the series. Players will face off against each other in teams of four with the winning team being decided by the amount of Wumpa Fruit they’ve collected.

While that sounds simple enough, each team will also have to capture key points around the map and defend their Wumpa Bank from their opponents. Crash Team Rumble offers a fun and competitive experience designed that can be enjoyed with friends regardless of which console they own thanks to the game’s cross-play feature.

Moving Out 2 (TBD)

Image Source: Devm Games

Moving Out 2 is set to release this year and once again creates the stress and anxiety of packing up your life to move to a new home. Thankfully though, your friends will be there to help you out. Much like the first game, Moving Out 2 focuses on physics-based brainteasers as players navigate increasingly hazardous obstacle courses to get their belongings into their moving van. Like most games on this list, Moving Out 2 can be played as a single-player game but this is one that really is best enjoyed with friends.

Party Animals (TBD)

Image Source: Recreate Games

For those hoping for another party game in their life then Recreate Games multiplayer brawler Party Animals should be right up your street. Party Animals allows players to play as one of eleven anamorphic animals in grueling physics-based brawls. The game is largely competitive but a team-based PvP mode is also available if you want a more collaborative experience. Snatch Squad places players in teams of four in a capture-the-flag-type game mode. The two teams will compete against each other to capture gummies, the team that brings the most gummies to their base by the end of the match is crowned the victor. Party Animals is on track to release in early 2023.

Skull & Bones (TBD)

Image Source: Ubisoft

The prospect of living out life on the high seas can be tantalizing for some and Ubisoft aim to replicate that experience to the fullest with their new pirate adventure Skull & Bones. The game offers the chance to set sail across the Indian Ocean where new ships can be discovered and unlocked, each of which utilizes a vastly offensive array of weaponry. Naval combat is a significant component of Skull & Bones, while the game can be enjoyed as a solo experience, players can join forces against enemy teams to cement their supremacy across disputed waters. There’s even a good old treasure hunt in Skull & Bones which pits two teams of players against each other in order to increase their wealth and fortune.

Skull & Bones was initially due to release last year before being hit with a significant delay and is now set to receive a scattered release across various systems throughout the year.

PAYDAY 3 (TBD)

Image Source: Overkill Software

After ten years players will finally be able to catch up with the Payday gang and once again live out the adrenaline and tension of high-octane and daring heists. Not much is known about the game so far but the announcement trailer has confirmed that it will take place in New York. The Payday series focuses on a team of player-controlled bank robbers with each given a specific role to ensure the heist goes off without a hitch by keeping hostages in line, breaking into vaults, or shutting down security.

The last two games in the series were some of the best co-op experiences that players could hope to dive into and there’s little doubt that Payday 3 will build on the previous games strength to deliver a stellar and thrilling experience.

Other Co-op Games Releasing in 2023

Exoprimal

Ark 2

Everywhere

Homeworld 3

Rotwood

Hype Squad

Kerbal Space Programme 2

Xdefiant

Hyenas

Outlast Trials

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartlands

Blanc

Void Train

Kerbal Space Programme

That’s all the co-op multiplayer games that are set to release in 2023. There’s plenty of games to come over the coming months for you to enjoy with friends and providing that there’s no major delays for any of these titles, 2023 looks set to be another strong year for co-op multiplayer games.

