Killer Klowns From Outer Space is Getting Its Own Video Game… No, Seriously

One game that absolutely nobody was expecting has been officially revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Yes, that’s right, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is a thing and it’s coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Behold the announcement trailer down below… if you so dare:

Clocking in at just over a minute long, the new footage is largely a cinematic introducing the new video game adaptation. We get to see a young teen in his bedroom, before he goes wild and starts playing a load of air guitar to a catchy rock tune. As the camera pans up, though, we get to see what’s happening outside and it doesn’t look good: everyone is running away from something scary… I wonder what it could be?

Based on the eponymous 1988 cult hit movie, Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a horror-comedy that is actually pretty beloved among horror aficionados. It’s largely a sci-fi b-movie that sees a bunch of weird clown aliens wreaking havoc on an unsuspecting town.

Interestingly, the game comes from the executive producer behind another movie-to-video game adaptation, Friday the 13th: The Game, and is being pitched as a “craazzy” new take on the multiplayer horror sub-genre. from the short snippets of gameplay, it appears that the title will be a third-person shooter style experience with hideous-looking clowns chasing after you and trying to put you six feet under.

