Is Sons of the Forest a Prequel or Sequel? Answered

Image Source: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is a new game releasing in early access on PC via Steam. If you’re wondering whether it’s a prequel or sequel to the similarly-named The Forest, you’re in the right place. Here, we’ll run you through where Sons of the Forest takes place in ‘The Forest’ timeline!

Is Sons of the Forest a Sequel?

Yes, Sons of the Forest is a sequel, and not a prequel. The game puts players in the shoes of a new protagonist who is dropped, rather unfortunately, onto another island filled with cannibals called Site 2. This was a location that was revealed at the very end of its predecessor, The Forest.

What Is the Story in Sons of the Forest?

In Sons of the Forest, your character will visit Site 2 in a quest to find a missing billionaire. Of course, just like in the first game, things aren’t quite as they seem and players will instead find themselves crafting, building and battling against droves of cannibals as they simply try and survive on the island.

It’s a very simple premise, but it does enough to set up all of the fun survival gaming goodness. There are more items you can craft, the map’s massive and the gameplay generally feels much-improved over its predecessor, The Forest.

Keep in mind, though, that the game is in early access at the time of writing, so things are likely to change and some of these changes may be quite substantial as the developer fine-tunes the experience prior to its official release.

Related Posts