Category:
Guides

How to Get Turtle Shells in Sons of the Forest (& What They’re Used For)

Now, gimme some fin!
Chris Jecks
  and 
Kristina Ebanez
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 06:39 pm
Turtles in Sons of the Forest
Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

Sons of the Forest gives you many different crafting materials to help you survive its cannibal-infested island. In this guide, we’ll run you through Sons of the Forest Turtle locations, as well as what Turtle Shells can be used to craft with.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Turtles in Sons of the Forest

Turtles can be found on the coastline around the edge of the island. It’s worth stating that you need Sea Turtles for them, as the ones found by the lakes do not count.

Once you’ve spotted one of these friendly creatures, go ahead and kill it. With some luck, you’ll get the Turtle Shell and some meat from it. The shell doesn’t appear to have a 100% guaranteed drop, so just be aware you might have to go on a murdering spree.

How to Use Turtle Shell Cheat in Sons of the Forest

Aside from getting the Turtle Shell yourself, you can use cheats to get them instantly. To activate this feature, you can check out our How to Access Cheats and Console Commands guide. Then, you can enter ‘additem 506’ for it. You can also enter ‘addallitems’ to obtain Sons of the Forest’s entire inventory.

Turtle Shell cheat in Sons of the Forest
Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

You’ll gain an abundance of Turtle Shells through this cheat, along with even more content to explore.

What Are Turtle Shells Used For?

First off, press ‘I’ to open your inventory and look at the upper right-hand corner to find the Turtle Shell. Select and equip it, and then you can collect water all around the world.

You can also craft the Rain Crafter using one Turtle Shell and and 12 sticks. This recipe can be found in the Utility section within your guidebook. As a result, you’ll never have to worry about dehydration thanks to this item.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Sons of the Forest Turtle Shells and what they’re used for. Looking for more handy guides? Check out our pieces on the best base locations and where to find raccoons.

related content
Read Article How to Complete Fix The Car Quest in Pacific Drive
Image Source: Ironwood Studios
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Complete Fix The Car Quest in Pacific Drive
Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Access Sons of the Forest Console Commands & Cheats
Sons of the Forest Helicopter
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Access Sons of the Forest Console Commands & Cheats
Ross Lombardo Ross Lombardo and others Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Best Sentinel Skills in Last Epoch
Sentinel Class in Last Epoch
Category:
Guides
Guides
Best Sentinel Skills in Last Epoch
Grace Black Grace Black Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing Codes (February 2024)
Midnight Chasers BMW Car
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing Codes (February 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Where to Find Raccoons in Sons of the Forest
Raccoon in Sons of the Forest
Category:
Guides
Guides
Where to Find Raccoons in Sons of the Forest
Kristina Ebanez Kristina Ebanez Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Complete Fix The Car Quest in Pacific Drive
Image Source: Ironwood Studios
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Complete Fix The Car Quest in Pacific Drive
Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Access Sons of the Forest Console Commands & Cheats
Sons of the Forest Helicopter
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Access Sons of the Forest Console Commands & Cheats
Ross Lombardo Ross Lombardo and others Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Best Sentinel Skills in Last Epoch
Sentinel Class in Last Epoch
Category:
Guides
Guides
Best Sentinel Skills in Last Epoch
Grace Black Grace Black Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing Codes (February 2024)
Midnight Chasers BMW Car
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing Codes (February 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Where to Find Raccoons in Sons of the Forest
Raccoon in Sons of the Forest
Category:
Guides
Guides
Where to Find Raccoons in Sons of the Forest
Kristina Ebanez Kristina Ebanez Feb 22, 2024
Author
Chris Jecks
Chris Jecks has been covering the games industry for over eight years. He typically covers new releases, FIFA, Fortnite, any good shooters, and loves nothing more than a good Pro Clubs session with the lads. Chris has a History degree from the University of Central Lancashire. He spends his days eagerly awaiting the release of BioShock 4.
Author
Kristina Ebanez
Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.