How to Get Turtle Shells in Sons of the Forest (& What They’re Used For)

Sons of the Forest gives you many different crafting materials to help you survive its cannibal-infested island. In this guide, we’ll run you through Sons of the Forest Turtle locations, as well as what Turtle Shells can be used to craft with.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Turtles in Sons of the Forest

Turtles can be found on the coastline around the edge of the island. It’s worth stating that you need Sea Turtles for them, as the ones found by the lakes do not count.

Once you’ve spotted one of these friendly creatures, go ahead and kill it. With some luck, you’ll get the Turtle Shell and some meat from it. The shell doesn’t appear to have a 100% guaranteed drop, so just be aware you might have to go on a murdering spree.

How to Use Turtle Shell Cheat in Sons of the Forest

Aside from getting the Turtle Shell yourself, you can use cheats to get them instantly. To activate this feature, you can check out our How to Access Cheats and Console Commands guide. Then, you can enter ‘additem 506’ for it. You can also enter ‘addallitems’ to obtain Sons of the Forest’s entire inventory.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

You’ll gain an abundance of Turtle Shells through this cheat, along with even more content to explore.

What Are Turtle Shells Used For?

First off, press ‘I’ to open your inventory and look at the upper right-hand corner to find the Turtle Shell. Select and equip it, and then you can collect water all around the world.

You can also craft the Rain Crafter using one Turtle Shell and and 12 sticks. This recipe can be found in the Utility section within your guidebook. As a result, you’ll never have to worry about dehydration thanks to this item.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Sons of the Forest Turtle Shells and what they’re used for. Looking for more handy guides? Check out our pieces on the best base locations and where to find raccoons.