After crashlanding on a “deserted” island in Sons of the Forest, you’ll have a huge amount of choice as to where to build your base. Not all locations are built equally, though. We here at Twinfinite think we’ve found the best base location in Sons of the Forest. Strap in as we spill the beans on our own little island within the island.

Best Sons of the Forest Base Location

Image source: Endnight via Twinfinite

While there are definitely many top-notch locations to build your base, there’s one that stands above the rest. The mini island that can be found within a lake situation toward the northwest of the island is the best base location in Sons of the Forest.

It’s covered in shrubs and trees when you arrive. There are a couple of coffins you can loot some basic materials to. Clear all this next. Then, you’ll have enough space to build a pretty large base, as you can see in the image above.

So, what makes this area so darn good, then? Well, the main concern with any base is its vulnerability to attack. You can solve this problem instantly by building on an island. In case you weren’t aware, the mutants cannot swim, and falling water instantly kills them. The only exception to this rule is when winter arrives and the lake ices over. You’ll need to build some fortifications to protect yourself during this time.

Now, you might be thinking that building on an island would make construction a real bother. After all, how would one transport the many logs and materials required to make a base? Well, fear not, as Sons of the Forest has some cool features that overcome this issue.

First, you should know that by throwing logs into the water they will bounce toward the location you throw them. Even transporting logs manually isn’t actually too tedious. But it gets way, way easier once you find the Rope Gun. You can use them not only as a cool zipline to transport your character from the mainland to the base. It can also zip around the logs themselves! You simply load the zipline with a log and it will shoot over to the base. To take things to the next level, you can even build a log stash underneath the zipline to collect them.

Our advice is to have Kelvin constantly chopping trees and gathering materials over on the mainland. You can then stay nice and safe on the island building your base. This area of the map is conveniently located to forests, rivers, the shoreline. There are also a bunch of caves and points of interest. There’s basically infinite food to find in the lake in the form of fish. There are also deer, squirrels, and other creatures you can farm, too.

That does it for our overview of the best base location in Sons of the Forest. For more on the game, check out the best mods to use in the game and the various difficulty settings.