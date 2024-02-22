How to Revive Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

Surviving a tough situation is always going to be harder on your own, but thankfully, in Sons of the Forest, you are joined by the companion known as Kelvin. However, there is every chance that your friend might meet his end, so we’re here to show you how to revive Kelvin.

Recommended Videos

Reviving Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get Kelvin back in Sons of the Forest in the game itself if he meets an untimely demise. However, thanks to the magic of editing game files, you can revive him like he was never gone. Be sure to keep backups of your files just in case you make a mistake, as tweaking the files can cause crashes and bugs if you are not careful.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Locate your Sons of the Forest save files. As a default location, it should be located in “AppData\LocalLow\Endnight\SonsOfTheForest\Saves”. Next, find the GameStateSaveData.json file, and open it with Notepad. Within the file, locate the line “IsRobbyDead\”:true” and change it to “IsRobbyDead\”:false”. Save the file. Your next step is to find and open the SaveData.json using Notepad. Search for “TypeId\”:9″. Below it, you will find the “\”State\”:6″ value, which needs to be changed to “State\”:2″. After that, find “Health\”:0.0″ and change it to “Health\”:100.0″. Save the file. Boot up the game and welcome back Kelvin.

In addition to Kelvin, Sons of the Forest also includes another companion in the form of Virginia. Similarly, you can use the same method to bring her back if she dies, but instead of TypeId\”:9, you should be searching for TypeId\”:10 instead.

Other than this way, you may be able to boot up your last save before Kelvin’s demise. Although it may lose out on your progress, it at least keeps him safe.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

The tutorial is the only time you actually do “revive” Kelvin, but outside of that, you can’t do much else.

That covers everything you need to know about how to revive Kelvin in Sons of Forest. For more content, be sure to check out our picks for the best base locations.