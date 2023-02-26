Image Source: Endnight Games

The new sequel to The Forest has released recently and with it has come a mechanic players have been enjoying thoroughly. That mechanic is the companion system which allows players to have an NPC with them during gameplay. While you may be familiar with the starting companion, you might be wondering what all companions in Sons of the Forest are. Read on below to find out.

All Sons of the Forest Companions

There are a total of two companions you can have in Sons of the Forest.

One of them is quite easy to obtain as you practically start with him. This ally is Kelvin, the male companion who is with you during the helicopter crash at the beginning of the game. He is a soldier but is not useful for combat and defense. Instead, he comes with a notepad that you write commands on. For instance, you can have him go gather logs and drop them in the log holder for you; or, you can tell him to go fish and bring the fish to you. These gathering abilities come in handy and are especially useful for players who prefer a solo experience.

The other companion in Sons of the Forest is Virginia, a female mutant who appears soon after you start playing. She may be wailing at first and will appear at random times. Upon seeing her, simply holster your weapon so that she knows to not be afraid. Virginia will return a few times before trusting you, after which she will bring you gifts and follow you on your adventures. Unlike Kelvin, she cannot gather materials, but she can fight beside you after you give her armor or weapons.

That is all you need to know about all of the companions in Sons of the Forest, so you can head back into your save and make the most of your two new friends. If you are interested in viewing related content, just have a look below for similar articles or head back to the website’s main page for all things gaming.

