Can Kelvin Die in Sons of the Forest? Answered

Image Source: Endnight Games

Kelvin is a companion NPC in Sons of the Forest that’ll generally be a helping hand as you try to survive the cannibal-filled island on your quest to find a missing billionaire. Of course, not every player likes to have an NPC helping them out, even in the most perilous of situations. Sometimes, you just want to be left to your own devices and to put your survival skills to the test. In those instances, you’re probably wondering if you can kill Kelvin in Sons of the Forest, so you don’t need to worry about him being all annoying and helpful! Urgh, how intolerable!

Can You Kill Kelvin in Sons of the Forest?

The short answer is yes you can kill Kelvin. All you need to do is pick up your weapon and use it to kill one of the few friendly companions you’ve got in this hellscape of a world.

Once you’ve killed Kelvin, you better not feel too guilty, as you’re unable to revive him or respawn him after you’ve committed the deed.

We’d argue that you probably shouldn’t kill Kelvin anyway. He’ll let you know when enemies are nearby and collect useful items that can be used to keep you alive that little bit longer on the cannibal-infested island. I guess if you really did want help, you could get your friends into your Sons of the Forest multiplayer lobby!

If you’re looking for more on Sons of the Forest, be sure to keep it locked to Twinfinite. We’ve got you covered with all the answers to your most-asked questions, such as whether Sons of the Forest is crossplay, and what the Sons of the Forest minimum and recommended PC specs are.

Related Posts