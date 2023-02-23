Does Sons of the Forest Have Crossplay?

Image source: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is among the most anticipated titles of 2023, as The Forest fans have been craving another round of horrific survival adventures. Just like its predecessor, Sons of the Forest allows players to enjoy the game with their friends by selecting the Multiplayer option from the main menu. But as is tradition, many are wondering whether they can enjoy playing the multiplayer mode across different platforms. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about whether there is crossplay in Sons of the Forest.

Does Sons of the Forest Support Crossplay? Answered

Unfortunately, at this time, there is no indication that Sons of the Forest will have crossplay.

This is because the game so far has been released for PC/Windows only. On top of that, Endnight Games has not made any announcements regarding crossplay, and there is no information on the game’s official website or social media pages. However, it is possible that crossplay could be added to the game in the future when it launches on consoles.

At the same time, it’s also worth noting that The Forest, the predecessor of Sons of the Forest, never got the crossplay feature even after it was released for PlayStation. The lack of an option definitely disappointed some players at the time, especially those who have friends on different platforms.

If you and your friends have Sons of the Forest on the same platform, you can team up with up to 8 players to explore the terrifying forests together. To do this, simply select “Multiplayer” from the game’s main menu and then choose “Peer to Peer” to embark on the journey.

Overall, it does not appear that Sons of the Forest will have crossplay at launch or in the near future, but players can always tag the developers on socials requesting to include this feature. That’s everything you need to know about whether there is crossplay in Sons of the Forest. Check out the relevant links below.

