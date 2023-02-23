What Is the Maximum Lobby Size for Sons of the Forest? Answered

Image Source: Newnight

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror game where you become stranded on a remote island in the middle of the ocean. You will soon find that it is not a deserted island, but is actually filled with cannibals that would love to devour you. Thankfully, you do not have to go on this adventure alone. Here is the maximum lobby size for Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Maximum Lobby Size

The maximum lobby size in Sons of the Forest is eight players, so you and up to seven more friends can explore the remote island together in co-op. This was the same number of players in developer Endnight Games’ previous title, the Forest, which follows a very similar premise.

Up to eight players can help scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and shelter, and fight all that lurks around on the island. Sons of the Forest can be played in both multiplayer and single-player, and the latter even offers AI companions. These companions may not be as fully helpful as real players but can be ordered around to do basic tasks while you explore more pressing matters or objectives.

That is the maximum lobby size for Sons of the Forest.

