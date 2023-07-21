11 Best Sons of the Forest Mods You Can’t Play Without

They say that nothing is certain in life except for death and taxes but you can add one more thing to this short list: mods. Yes, whenever a much anticipated game launches, there’s always a race to mod as many ridiculous things into the game as possible. Some mods are useful, and some simply turn all the enemies into Thomas the Tank Engine for shits and giggles. So, without further ado, here are the best mods you can’t play without in Sons of the Forest. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Flight

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, it’s Fang86’s latest Sons of the Forest mod. For those who’ve always wanted to take to the skies and zoom through the clouds and look upon the wee cannibals and mutated monsters as tiny insignificant ants, then this is an essential download.

This one is possibly the most impactful gameplay mod so far, and it’s definitely worth checking out if you fancy yourself as an aspiring Superman.

Simple Zoom

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

When you’re scouring a deserted tropical island for life-saving resources, it’s useful being able to see what’s up ahead in the distance. Sure, while you can just look with your normal human eyes like an everyday chump, you could, on the other hand, get this handy mod that allows you to zoom in like you’re looking through a pair of binoculars.

That’s right, you basically become the Terminator. But without the sunglasses. Or the motorbike. Or the shotgun. Or the… okay, it’s nothing like being the Terminator at all.

Let There Be Light

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

Time to get biblical, folks! Indeed, if you’ve ever had a problem seeing things in the dark while exploring caves or while you’re out traversing the island at night, then this is the ideal mod for you.

While it’s largely focused on fixing how dark it is in the caves and at nighttime, you can still use this mod during the day, though the developer recommends toggling it off to avoid your eyes spontaneously combusting.

Faster Inventory Panning

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

When you open up your inventory in Sons of the Forest, things can be a wee bit slow. I mean, come on I got things to do and places to be — time is money!

Thankfully, this mod helps to alleviate this issue by speeding things up considerably when you’re in your inventory. As a result, you’ll save some time when you’re fiddling about and tinkering with your equipment. And, no, that’s not a euphemism you dirty-birdy!

Low End PC Optimization Settings

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

If you’re anything like me, you may be cursed with a donkey of a PC. Worry not, though, as this mod will help to optimise your computer and help run Sons of the Forest way more smoothly.

Not only will you get more frames per second, but you’ll also be able to pretend to your friends that you’ve got a much better PC setup than you really have. Bonus!

Every Item in the Backpack

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

Sometimes, you just want to get a head start without all the hassle. Enter: the Every Item in Your Backpack mod that gives you, well, umm… every item in your backpack in Sons of the Forest.

Yep, you can skip the hassle of collecting everything in the game and just bask in the glory of having every item that you’ll ever need. Although, unfortunately, that doesn’t include the whole Being-a-Terminator thing, so I guess it’s not really everything, right?

Environment Restoration

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

In Sons of the Forest, if you cut down a tree, it won’t grow back no matter how long you wait. Fortunately, with this rather convenient mod, the in-game trees and vegetation grow back to the original new game state.

‘But won’t my progression be interrupted?’ I hear you muttering through the screen. Not in the slightest, as all your save data and buildings will remain untouched. Score!

OP Floating Base

Image Source: Endnight Games via

So, you’ve built a base, right? Okay, and it’s safe and cosy, huh? But does it… float? Yes, now I have your attention.

In this mod, you’ll be able to spawn a large floating platform to use as shelter, or protection, or you could just build your base on it and float off into the sunset. You’re the boss!

Sons of the Forest Save Game Editor

Image Source: Nexusmods

Even though Sons of the Forest has a lot of in-game settings to tailor the experience to your liking, this mod allows you to edit your save, meaning that you’ll be able to accomplish certain things that isn’t available in the vanilla version of the title.

Not only will you be able to revive Kelvin or locate Virginia on your map, but you’ll also be able to edit your strength level and even edit your inventory. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

OG Menu

Image Source: Nexusmods

If you’re a nostalgic type, you may be missing the original game’s menus. If so, this trip down memory lane created by ImAxel0 is a surefire download.

The changes are largely subtle and cosmetic, but it’s still proving to be one of the most popular mods right now. If you loved Sons of the Forest’s predecessor, this may be a nice addition to freshen up the in-game menus.

Kelvin Cloner

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

In a lonely experience where you’re having to survive off the fat of the land on your lonesome, having some company can be a godsend. Enter: Kelvin, who can help you build and carry stuff, and is just an all-round great guy to have around.

Unfortunately, Kelvin can die permanently in-game, as illustrated by his rather unsettling demise in our playthrough. Fortunately, with this mod, you’ll be able to clone a bunch of him and build your very own Kelvin army. To arms, Kelvins!

So, that wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to shed some light on all the best mods you can’t play without in Sons of the Forest. For more, here’s a guide explaining if Timmy is in the game. Or, if you’d prefer, feel free to explore the links down below.