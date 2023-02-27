Is Timmy in Sons of the Forest? Answered

Image Source: Endnight Games

**This post will feature spoilers that cover the end of The Forest and key moments from Sons of the Forest. If you haven’t played either title, come back when you have. Otherwise, proceed at your own risk.**

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the hit survival-horror title, The Forest, with both titles tasking players to survive a crash landing on an island full of angry cannibals. The story explores deeper themes, and many have wondered if Timmy, the prodigal son from the previous game, is present this time around. If you’re one of the many asking this question, here’s what you need to know about Timmy and whether or not he’s in Sons of the Forest.

Who Do You Play as in Sons of the Forest?

In Sons of the Forest, you play as a special agent operative sent to a remote island to discover the whereabouts of a missing billionaire family. Events unfold that lead to you crash landing, and unsurprisingly, the island is home to the same mutant cannibals from The Forest.

So, since it is the same location, many want to know if the protagonist from the first game is in the game, too.

Is Timmy in Sons of the Forest? Explained

As of this moment, it’s unclear whether or not Timmy is present in Sons of the Forest. The story this time around leaves much open to the player base’s minds and interpretations, especially with Sons of the Forest being in early access. That said, some tidbits point to his presence being felt.

The tidbits that do point to Timmy’s presence being a possibility in Sons of the Forest range from the opening moments to various points in your playthrough. Right in the beginning, the protagonist briefly flashes a tattoo that states, “Fight demons,” which may be a nod to Timmy after surviving the events of the Forest.

Conversely, while the previous point indicates he could be the protagonist, various in-game sources point to the story taking place years after The Forest, leaving Timmy’s presence to be determined. There’s also various explanations divulging who owns both of the remote islands, with both games featuring two different owners, again distancing themselves from the first entry.

As mentioned, Sons of the Forest is in early access, and developer Endnight Games may end up expanding the story as time passes. For now, it’s up to the players to brainstorm theories and craft their own opinions regarding Timmy.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not Timmy is in Sons of the Forest, as well as you do you play as. For more Sons of the Forest-related content, read on in our related section below.

