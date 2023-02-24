How to Get Big Head in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

If you ever crash-land into a remote island, just pray that there aren’t any cannibals lurking in the shadows. That’s the exact problem players will face in Endnight Games’ eerie survival horror experience Sons of the Forest. While the moment-to-moment action in the game is immersive and realistic, there are also a few amusing touches that the developer has included. Case in point: Here’s how to enable Big Head mode in Sons of the Forest. Let’s go!

How to Enable Big Head in Sons of the Forest

Enabling Big Head mode in Sons of the Forest is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is go into the Settings and enable Big Head mode from there. More specifically, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Open the Settings menu by pressing the ESC key.

Next, navigate over to the Gameplay tab.

Here, you’ll see the Big Head mode option. Toggle it ‘On’.

You can toggle Big Head mode on and off whenever you want, so if you fancy a little bit of fun, you know exactly how to make your noggin ridiculously huge.

What Is Big Head Mode in Sons of the Forest? Answered

Big Head mode is a common easter egg that can be found in plenty of video games. It essentially swells up your playable character’s head to an absurd size that looks super goofy and bizarre.

Interestingly, the first example of a Big Head mode in a video game is reportedly 1993’s NBA Jam, which had a pre-release bug that enlarged characters’ heads in-game. The developer found it amusing, and ended up keeping it in the game. Since then, Big Head mode has become a mainstay in lots of modern video games.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to enable Big Head mode in Sons of the Forest. For more, here’s how to use and make a fish trap in the game. Alternatively, feel free to explore the links below.

Related Posts