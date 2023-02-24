Sons of the Forest Fish Trap: How to Use & Make

Image Credit: Endnight Games

The Fish Trap in Sons of the Forest is a great item to craft as soon as you can in your time on the cannibal-filled island. Not only can it provide you with a constant source of food, it’s also incredibly cheap to make, and you can set up a bunch of them so you’ll never go hungry again.

Crafting a Fish Trap in Sons of the Forest

To craft a fish trap, you’ll need to get yourself 25 sticks. These don’t have to be any special kind of sticks. Just nab yourself 25 of them from all over the island.

Once you’ve got them, open your inventory with I and then select the Guide Books. Now press and hold X to switch to the craftable objects menu and then select the ‘Traps’ tab.

Now make sure that you’re stood by a body of water, as you’ll now need to click on Fish Trap and then place the white outline of the structure in water. Once you’ve found a good spot to set up the trap, press E a bunch of times and your character will eventually build it, ready to ensnare any fish that dare to investigate it.

How to Use Sons of the Forest Fish Trap

Outside of crafting and placing the fish trap in a body of water where fish are present, there’s actually not a whole lot else you’ll need to do. Just give it some time to do its thing and then return to it. You should now be able to interact with it and claim the fish that have swam inside your craft box trap!

It’s worth pointing out that you need to place the Fish Trap on a river going downstream and that visible has fish in. If it doesn’t, you run the risk of not finding any fish at all.

That’s everything you need to know on the Sons of the Forest Fish Trap. For more tips and tricks, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out the links below.

