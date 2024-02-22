Category:
How to Access Sons of the Forest Console Commands & Cheats

Sons of the Forest Helicopter
Eliminating all the cannibals can be hard work, especially when you’ve got a missing family to find. So, to make your experience much easier, we’ll show you how to access Sons of the Forest console commands and cheats.

How to Activate Cheats in Sons of the Forest

Players can turn on Sons of the Forest cheats by typing in the word ‘cheatstick’ and then hitting ‘F1’ shortly after. Upon the completion of the first step, you won’t initially notice anything new, as there won’t be a notification presented to you (make sure the game isn’t paused.)

However, once you press the button, you’ll get a whole list of console commands that will undoubtedly be valuable for your journey. Using these, players must simply type in the one they desire, and they’ll be granted the new add-on.

You also don’t need to type in ‘cheatstick’ again afterward, where you can open and close the chat box with ‘F1.’

Sons of the Forest Cheats & Console Commands

Now that you know how to activate it, it’s time to add some cheats in-game. Here’s a list of the most useful cheats and console commands in The Sons of the Forest, including what they do:

CheatsWhat They Do
godmode (deactive with off if need be)Gain invincibility
addallitemsGet every item in your inventory
duplicateobjectsCopy objects
regenhealthReplenishes your health
superjumpGain the power of super jump
buffstatsHelps with starvation, dehydration, and sleep
speedyrunMake you run faster
settimeofday morningChanges to morning
settimeofday afternoonChanges to the afternoon
settimeofday nightChanges to night
season summerChange to summer
season autumnChange to autumn
season winterChange to winter
season springChange to spring
forcerain sunnyChange to sunny weather
forcerain heavyMake it rain
cavelight on/offMake it easier to see in caves
additemadd a specific item to your inventory
regrowalltreesSpawn back any trees you’ve cut down
invisibleEnemies won’t be able to see you

There’s several more console commands you can use, which will all be presented to you when you activate the cheats. However, the ones above are the most useful that players often take advantage of. I would definitely suggest utilizing the ‘addallitems’ since this can save you a lot of time by giving you gear needed for various missions.

That’s it for the guide to how to access the cheats and console commands in Sons of the Forest. We have plenty of other guides here on Twinfinite. Here’s a guide on the best Sons of the Forest mods and the latest content of Version 1.0.

