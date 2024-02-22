How to Access Sons of the Forest Console Commands & Cheats

Eliminating all the cannibals can be hard work, especially when you’ve got a missing family to find. So, to make your experience much easier, we’ll show you how to access Sons of the Forest console commands and cheats.

How to Activate Cheats in Sons of the Forest

Players can turn on Sons of the Forest cheats by typing in the word ‘cheatstick’ and then hitting ‘F1’ shortly after. Upon the completion of the first step, you won’t initially notice anything new, as there won’t be a notification presented to you (make sure the game isn’t paused.)

However, once you press the button, you’ll get a whole list of console commands that will undoubtedly be valuable for your journey. Using these, players must simply type in the one they desire, and they’ll be granted the new add-on.

You also don’t need to type in ‘cheatstick’ again afterward, where you can open and close the chat box with ‘F1.’

Sons of the Forest Cheats & Console Commands

Now that you know how to activate it, it’s time to add some cheats in-game. Here’s a list of the most useful cheats and console commands in The Sons of the Forest, including what they do:

Cheats What They Do godmode (deactive with off if need be) Gain invincibility addallitems Get every item in your inventory duplicateobjects Copy objects regenhealth Replenishes your health superjump Gain the power of super jump buffstats Helps with starvation, dehydration, and sleep speedyrun Make you run faster settimeofday morning Changes to morning settimeofday afternoon Changes to the afternoon settimeofday night Changes to night season summer Change to summer season autumn Change to autumn season winter Change to winter season spring Change to spring forcerain sunny Change to sunny weather forcerain heavy Make it rain cavelight on/off Make it easier to see in caves additem add a specific item to your inventory regrowalltrees Spawn back any trees you’ve cut down invisible Enemies won’t be able to see you

There’s several more console commands you can use, which will all be presented to you when you activate the cheats. However, the ones above are the most useful that players often take advantage of. I would definitely suggest utilizing the ‘addallitems’ since this can save you a lot of time by giving you gear needed for various missions.

That’s it for the guide to how to access the cheats and console commands in Sons of the Forest. We have plenty of other guides here on Twinfinite. Here’s a guide on the best Sons of the Forest mods and the latest content of Version 1.0.