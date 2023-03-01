Where to Get VIP Keycard in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight

Sons of the Forest offers players a wide variety of opportunities to explore and find new crafting materials, tools, or weapons. Some of the better items in the game, including important story points, can however be locked. This leaves many players wondering where they need to go first before they can come back to that area. If you are wondering where to get the VIP Keycard in Sons of the Forest because you need to access an area that requires it, read on below.

Sons of the Forest VIP Keycard Location

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

The first thing that you are going to need to do to find the VIP Keycard in Sons of the Forest is bring up your GPS map and find the cave that is in the area shown below. Do keep in mind that prior to obtaining the VIP Keycard, you will have had to first get your hands on the Maintenance Keycard as well as the Rebreather. If you have them, proceed to the cave’s entrance.

The cave appears as a tunnel entrance and is surrounded by two golf carts with dead people inside of them. Follow the steps below after entering the cave to find the VIP Keycard:

Climb down the ladder and look to your right to see a doorway Swipe your Maintenance Keycard to open the door and proceed into a hallway Fend off some mutants in the hallway and proceed into the greenhouse area Continue past this area until you are in a submerged hallway, then go through the door to your left The vent there will lead into a security office that houses the VIP Keycard, as shown in the image below

All you need to do to pick up the VIP Keycard is walk up to it as it sits on the security desk and press “E” on your keyboard to pick it up. It will then be in your inventory and you can use it whenever you need to.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Now that you know where to get the VIP Keycard in Sons of the Forest you can go grab it and become a very important person yourself. If you are interested in viewing any similar content just have a look below for some related articles on the game.

