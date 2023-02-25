All Sons of the Forest Map Markers & What They Mean

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Sons of the Forest players have been busy at work crafting while running around trying to survive amidst angry cannibals. One of the most interesting features the new game has to offer is its map system, which is included as a mechanic thanks to the GPS your character has following the helicopter crash opening sequence. While the map is incredibly useful, it can also be confusing as the game does nothing to do explain what the markers on it mean. Here is a quick guide on all Sons of the Forest map markers and what they mean to help you on your way.

Sons of the Forest Map Markers – Meanings and Uses

There are a few different map markers in Sons of the Forest. You can look through them in-game by opening the GPS map via the “M” key on your keyboard. Here they all are below with a description of what each one means.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Helicopter This icon is not super important but it is visible on your GPS at the site of the helicopter’s crash from the beginning of the game.

Blue Letter “K” This icon indicates where Kevin is, and the blue dotted trail following it is the path that he took.

Green Circle This icon indicates a story progression area. These can be areas where you find useful tools, keycards, or the 3D printer.

Purple Exclamation Mark This icon indicates an area with useful items or weapons.

White Rocky Arch This icon symbolizes a cave entrance and indicates where there are caves.



Any other marker, such as a colored letter, indicates another player in multiplayer or a marker that a player has placed themselves.

Those are all Sons of the Forest map markers and what they mean, so you should be on your way to navigating the survival game with ease now. If you want to view more related content, just have a look below for similar articles or take a browse through our website’s home page for all things gaming.

