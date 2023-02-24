How to Find Rebreather in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

It’s been almost a decade since the surprise hit The Forest came out, and fans have been craving more survival adventures like it. Thankfully, they’ll no longer have to hold their breath, as the sequel, Sons of the Forest has finally arrived, featuring plenty of interesting upgrades and changes from the original, including some neat water tricks. Here is everything you need to know about how to find the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Rebreather Location

The Rebreather can be found in the cave where you crashed, and can actually be found pretty early on. Enter the cave and kill the mutants, then go to the left until you discover a small area of water.

While it might look tantalizing to jump into, we’d recommend going right instead, unless you enjoy being eaten by a shark. This route lets you circle around to find the Rebreather laying don’t the ground.

How to Find Air Cannisters in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: The Forest Fandom

In order to use the Rebreather to navigate underwater, you’ll need to fill it up with air canisters, also known as air tanks. These will fill the oxygen bar in your Rebreather for 300 seconds, and four can be held at one time.

You’ll be able to find these on the yacht or scattered about caves located near deep pools of water. The crash site cave in particular has a lot of them. That is everything you need to know about how to find the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest.

For more help with the game, including the minimum/recommended PC specs, be sure to check out the rest of our guides below.

